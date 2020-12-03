Top 17 SEO Podcasts for 2021

Podcasts are a great way to keep up with the latest events in SEO.

But they can also help keep your skills up to date.

The following 16 podcasts were selected because of the trustworthiness of the information and how actionable and inspiring it is for SEO professionals.

Hosts: Loren Baker, Brent Csutoras, and Danny Goodwin

The Search Engine Journal Show podcast features interviews with top experts, discussion of SEO topics, and lots of actionable SEO tips.

Hosts: Jim Hedger and Dave Davies

This is a regularly published podcast featuring the endlessly listenable banter of Jim Hedger and Dave Davies.

Webcology gets you up to date with the latest and most interesting developments in SEO and also features guests worth listening to.

Both Jim and Dave are industry veterans with years and years of experience.

Listening to their podcast is like having a coffee break with friends.

Hosts: Ross Dunn and John Carcutt

Regularly updated SEO podcast.

It’s called SEO 101 but the podcast contains information that will be relevant for all search marketers.

Host: Benjamin Shapiro

Podcast about SEO and content marketing. Their focus is on discussing actionable strategies that work plus how to obtain insights from data.

Hosts: Mat Siltala and Dave Rohrer

Mat Siltala and Dave Rohrer are experienced SEO practitioners with a wealth of professional knowledge.

They publish on a mostly weekly basis covering a wide range of advanced topics you might not find on other shows.

Recent topics include:

Leadership and team building.

Ways to test and improve CTR from Google and Bing.

Tools for reusing video and audio content.

Social media posting patterns.

Content scheduling.

An interview with Fabrice Canel of Bing.

Mat and Dave are generous hosts that are a pleasure to listen to.

Highly recommended.

Host: Greg Finn, Jessica Budde, Christine ‘Shep’ Zirnheld, and Mark Saltarelli

Marketing O’Clock is a weekly podcast that focuses on discussing the last weeks most important digital marketing news, all the while maintaining a sense of humor.

If you are looking to not only stay up with current news and events, but also get a sense of the impact it all has on you and your work, then Marketing O’Clock is the show for you.

Host: Erin Sparks

Edge of the Web features guests who are established SEO experts.

People like Jessica Bowman, Kristina Azarenko, Google’s John Mueller, Dixon Jones, Will Critchlow, and Paul Shapiro.

This podcast is about serious get-things-done brand of SEO by experts who have been in the business for many years.

This is one of my personal favorites.

Host: Bjork Ostrom

Food Blogger SEO podcast focuses on everything to do with monetizing a website.

Even if you aren’t a food blogger, you still might get something out of this podcast.

Topics include:

Optimizing ads.

Scaling your business.

Protecting your content – policies and trademarks and disclaimers.

Running a subscription-based business.

Write more, better, and smarter.

Also, other topics that are equally relevant for publishers of informational type content.

9. Social Media Marketing Podcast by Social Media Examiner

Host: Michael Stelzner

Podcast on topics related to using social media as a sales funnel, how to improve marketing with bots, creating content, and video that attracts customers.

This podcast is about more than gaining followers.

It’s focused on the things that matter – building traffic and increasing sales.

10. Google Podcast: Search Off the Record

A fairly frequently published podcast, approximately two shows a month from Google.

It’s worth listening to because it’s created by members of Google’s Search Relations Team.

It provides a behind-the-scenes look at how decisions are made, projects Google Search is working on, and other topics of interest to the SEO community.

Will it make you a better search marketer?

Yes, this podcast will make you a better SEO professional.

The hosts touch on a wide variety of topics that provide insights into indexing, how sites are rendered, and even how algorithms treat brand new sites.

11. Marketing Scoop Podcast by SEMrush

Host: Laura Morelli

Regularly published podcast featuring actionable advice on the topics of:

Content creation.

Customer retention.

Increasing conversions.

Recovering from a Google penalty

Also other marketing ideas that are directly and indirectly related to SEO.

Host: John Jantsch

A marketing podcast that touches on the brand and on-page parts of SEO.

The host interviews leading marketing professionals, including Seth Godin, Robert Cialdini, and Ann Handley.

If those names mean nothing to you then you are in for a mind-blowing treat.

Duct Tape Marketing delves into content creation and creating traffic but it will also inspire you with topics that are indirectly related to SEO and more about marketing strategies for building a popular website.

13. The In Search SEO Podcast by Rank Ranger

Host: Mordy Oberstein

A regularly published podcast covering a wide range of news and topics of interest to the search marketing community.

Topics include link building, recent updates, interviews with people like John Mueller, and actionable SEO strategies.

What I like best about these podcasts is how virtually every episode has something actionable to take back to the office.

Host: Amanda Milligan

A frequently published SEO and content marketing podcast featuring useful topics like:

Making the most of user-generated content.

Aleyda Solis discussing how to use an SEO lens to improve your content.

Sujan Patel on how content fuels massive brand growth.

Hosts: John Wall and Christopher Penn

Frequently published podcast over topics that are directly related to online marketing such as:

Crawl budget.

Marketing AI.

The power in explaining someone’s problem better than they can.

5 Techniques to change someone’s mind

Other topics, too, that often relate to converting a site visitor to a customer.

Host: Louis Grenier

Podcast by former Senior Marketing Strategist at Hotjar.

Features interviews with successful marketers, sharing no-fluff high-quality advice on how to be successful.

Recent topics include:

How to increase conversions.

Choosing the right value proposition.

How to experiment quickly and find huge wins.

How to get journalists to actually open your email and read your stuff.

How to create content that drives conversions and leads.

Host: Reid Hoffman, Founder of LinkedIn

Available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Masters of Scale is a podcast focused on marketing and growing a business to be big.

The podcast features interviews with the CEOs and founders of some of the most wildly successful companies.

For example, you can learn the secrets of building a community from the CEO of Nextdoor.

Another episode is a discussion with the co-founder of Peloton discussing how to create super-fans.

While not directly about SEO, many of the topics are useful to anyone with an online business who desires to grow bigger, hosted by the founder of LinkedIn.

