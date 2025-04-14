Top Gen AI Use Cases Revealed: Marketing Tasks Rank Low

New research shows marketers aren’t using generative AI as much as they could be. Marketing applications rank surprisingly low on the list of popular AI uses.

“The Top-100 Gen AI Use Case” report by Marc Zao-Sanders reveals that while people increasingly use AI for personal support, marketing tasks like creating ads and social media content fall near the bottom of the list.

Personal Uses Dominate While Marketing Applications Trail

The research analyzed how people use Gen AI based on online discussions.

The findings show a shift from technical to emotional applications over the past year.

The top three uses are now:

Therapy and companionship Life organization Finding purpose

Zao-Sanders observes:

“The findings underscore a marked transition from primarily technical and productivity-driven use cases toward applications centered on personal well-being, life organization, and existential exploration.”

Meanwhile, marketing uses rank much lower:

Ad/marketing copy (#64)

Writing blog posts (#97)

Social media copy (#98)

Social media systems (#99)

This gap shows marketers haven’t fully tapped into Gen AI’s potential.

Why the Adoption Gap Exists

Why aren’t marketers using Gen AI more? Several reasons explain this.

Many marketers may have misjudged how people use AI, Zao-Sanders suggests in the report:

“Most experts expected AI would prove itself first in technical areas. While it’s doing plenty there, this research suggests AI may help us as much or more with our human whims and desires.”

The research also shows users have gotten better at writing prompts. They also better understand AI’s limits.

Learning from Top-Ranked Applications

Marketers can learn from what makes the top AI uses so popular:

Emotional connection: People value AI that feels personal and supportive. Marketing tools could be more conversational and empathetic. Life organization: People use AI to structure tasks. Marketing tools could focus more on organizing workflows rather than just creating content. Enhanced learning: Users value AI as a learning tool. Marketing applications could highlight how they help build skills.

One marketing-related use that ranked higher was “Generate ideas” at #6. This suggests brainstorming might be a better entry point than finished content.

Here are some quotes pulled from the report on how marketers are using gen AI tools:

“I use it to determine a certain industries pain points, then educate it on what I sell, then have it create lists, PowerPoint templates, and cold emails/call scripts that specifically call out how my product solves them.” “Case studies. I just input a few bullet points of what we did, a couple of links, and metrics we want to focus on. Done. [Reports] used to take days to make. Now it’s 95% complete in 2 minutes.” “I record a Zoom call where I discuss each of the points. We send the video of the Zoom to have it transcribed into Word. Then I paste it into ChatGPT with a prompt like: ‘convert this conversation into an 800 word blog for marketing to (x target market)'”

Practical Steps for Marketers

Based on these findings, here’s what marketers can do:

Focus on the personal benefits of AI tools, not just productivity. Study good prompts. The report includes examples of effective prompts you can adapt. Connect personal and work uses. Tools that help in both contexts are more popular. Users worry about data privacy. Be transparent about how you protect their information.

Looking Ahead

Report author Marc Zao-Sanders concludes:

“Last year, I made the correct but rather insipidly safe prediction that AI will continue to develop, as will our applications of it. I make exactly the same prediction now.”

Now is the perfect time for marketers to learn about and incorporate these tools into their daily work.

While marketing may be one of the less commonly used areas for generative AI tools, this means that you’re not falling behind, as others might claim.

By studying what makes top AI applications successful, you can develop better AI strategies for your marketing needs.

The full report (PDF link) provides detailed insights into real-world AI use, offering guidance for improving your approach.

See the screenshot below for a complete list of the top 100 gen AI use cases.

Featured Image: Krot_Studio/Shutterstock