Top 17 SEO Podcasts For 2022

Podcasts are a great way to keep up with the latest events in SEO.

It’s a fast-moving space involving a wide range of activities, which is reflected in these top SEO podcasts chosen for 2022.

In addition to on-page optimization, SEO in 2022 is about content, AI, analytics, CMS, enterprise-level solutions, and avoiding burnout.

A hallmark of these podcasts is that each one will help search marketers become better at what they do.

The following 17 search marketing-related podcasts were selected because of the trustworthiness of the information and how actionable and inspiring they are for SEO professionals.

Each podcast is excellent, and the order in which they are listed is not an indication of which one is better. They are all number one.

Host: Loren Baker

The Search Engine Journal Show podcast features interviews with top experts, discussion of SEO topics, and lots of actionable SEO tips.

Host and SEJ founder Loren Baker hosts expert guests to talk everything from SEO trends and technical issues to content marketing strategy, tourism marketing, Google Search and Maps features, and unlocking the power of first-party data.

Catch new episodes on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, and Google Play.

Hosts: Sarah McDowell and Areej AbuAli

The WTSPodcast (Women in Tech SEO) podcast aims high and delivers an engaging and useful podcast in convenient half-hour segments every Tuesday.

The shows are generally about the technical side of SEO but also touch on topics like scaling an agency, managing remote teams, how to set client expectations, and one segment with Jamie Indigo discussing ethics and disinformation.

On the technical SEO side, expect to find episodes about local SEO, keyword mapping, enterprise-level site migration, and structured data.

I asked them what the podcast audience can expect:

“Learn new SEO tactics in a fun and accessible way.

Feel inspired by our guests’ stories and what empowers them.

Stay up to date with our latest initiatives and events.”

Listen to Women in Tech SEO on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Host: Azeem Ahmad

Host Azeem Ahmad goes by the brand name Azeem Digital, hence the name of the podcast, Azeem Digital Asks, which is truly an SEO treasure trove for those who cannot get enough of solid SEO podcast content.

I appreciate the top-quality guests he features and especially the wide scope of topics that cover the entire spectrum of digital marketing, from SEO to social media marketing and content.

But there are also podcasts focused on building a business that are specific to the search marketing community.

These episodes focus on avoiding burnout, recruiting employees, building authority for your brand, and the benefits of strategies that consider the inclusion of all people.

Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

Host: Garrett Sussman

The Rankable podcast distinguishes itself with the next-level depth of technical SEO topics. The host, Garrett Sussman, and his guests dive deep into the technical side of SEO, especially as it relates to enterprise and ecommerce.

That level of expertise makes this podcast required listening for advanced search marketers or those looking to move up another level.

Recent topics include:

The Value of Google Tag Management Across Your Organization.

Creating an Enterprise-Level Content Strategy.

The Technical SEO of eCommerce.

Modern Audience Research for Marketers.

Why You Should Be Unboxing GA4 Now.

Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

Host: Kelsey Jones

The StoryShout podcast is about avoiding burnout, managing one’s thought processes to better complete projects.

It does this by examining the topic of failure, which is somewhat of a taboo topic in some countries, particularly in the United States, where winning is prioritized.

The interesting proposition that StoryShout raises is that there’s a lot to learn from failure and not being afraid of it.

Like all the other podcasts listed here, Kelsey addresses achieving success but she does it from the direction of failure, and she does it in a very fun way.

Each episode consists of Kelsey interviewing people from the search marketing industry (and outside of it) who share their stories of failure.

Among the people interviewed are Casie Gillette, Dr. Pete Meyers (of Moz), Akvile DeFazio, Keith Goode, and Amalia Fowler.

I asked Kelsey what listeners can expect to take away from the podcasts:

“People can take away that failure is common, and we all aren’t great at everything. But learning and embracing our personal and professional failures, we can better accept ourselves and others. This helps us laugh at our mistakes and not focus too much on them.”

What’s fascinating about each episode is how each marketing expert, an objectively successful person in their domains, shares problems that are common to many people.

Then toward the end of the podcast, each describes their process for figuring out their own path forward and doing it in completely different ways.

In Season 1 Episode 14, which is titled “Casie Sucks at Thinking it Through,” Casie Gillette (@Casieg) and Kelsey talk about how putting things off takes more mental energy than actually accomplishing the task that one might be afraid of.

Speaking about putting things off, Casie laughed and shared:

“That’s actually a joke that I have with one of my work friends… Let Future Casie deal with that.”

And later on, she observes about pushing through to the end of a project:

“I’m always happy when it’s done. When you look back you think, ‘Oh yeah there was probably an easier way to do that’.”

StoryShout de-glamorizes success to show the daily struggles we all share in common.

And I guess that’s the point of the StoryShout podcast in that it “destigmatizes failure.”

Listen to StoryShout on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Audible, Amazon, Player.fm.

Hosts: Greg Finn, Jessica Budde, Christine ‘Shep’ Zirnheld, and Mark Saltarelli

Marketing O’Clock is a weekly podcast that focuses on discussing the last week’s most important digital marketing news, all the while maintaining a sense of humor.

If you are looking to not only stay up with current news and events, but also get a sense of the impact it all has on you and your work, then Marketing O’Clock is the show for you.

Host: Erin Sparks

Edge of the Web has improved its offerings with more variety, expanding beyond SEO news and interviews.

Recent guests have been Lily Ray, Jason Barnard, Bill Slawski, Andrew Optimisey, and Mark Traphagen.

Listeners should expect to hear solid discussion of strategies and practical tactics of digital marketing.

It offers four kinds of podcast topics:

EDGE News (weekly).

EDGE Interviews (weekly).

EDGEFlash: 15-minute news briefs about a single breaking news item.

The SCRUM: An hour-long panel discussion with multiple guests.

Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and SoundCloud.

Hosts: Jim Hedger and Dave Davies

This is a regularly published podcast featuring the endlessly listenable wit and banter of Jim Hedger and Dave Davies.

Webcology gets you up to date with the latest and most interesting developments in SEO and also features guests worth listening to.

Both Jim and Dave are industry veterans with years and years of experience.

Listening to their podcast is like having a coffee break with friends.

Kalicube Tuesdays consist of over 200 podcasts on a wide range of technical and high-level digital marketing topics. It’s a perfect example of an approach to SEO that embraces the full width and depth of what is required to succeed in search marketing for 2022.

The host, Jason Barnard, features guests with deep insights like:

Olesia Korobka.

Navah Hopkins.

Anton Shulke.

Kevin Indig.

Fabrice Canel of Microsoft.

Jeff Coyle of MarketMuse.

Recent topics include:

Predictive SEO Using Big Data.

The Value of Content Engineering.

Risks and Rewards of AI-Generated Topics.

Looking at Google’s SERP as a Product.

Split Test SEO Experiments.

Live Streams as an Influencer Marketing Tool.

Kalicube Tuesdays is a higher-level SEO podcast series that is thought-provoking and rewards listeners with an understanding of what is happening on the cutting edge of SEO.

Available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

10. Google Podcast: Search Off The Record

A fairly frequently published podcast, approximately two shows a month by Google.

It’s worth listening to because it’s created by members of Google’s Search Relations Team.

It provides a behind-the-scenes look at how decisions are made, the projects that Google Search is working on, and other topics of interest to the SEO community.

Will it make you a better search marketer?

Yes, this podcast will make you a better SEO professional.

The hosts touch on a wide variety of topics that provide insights into indexing, how sites are rendered, and even how algorithms treat brand new sites.

11. Marketing Scoop Podcast By SEMrush

Host: Laura Morelli

It is a regularly published podcast that features actionable advice on the topics of:

Content creation.

Customer retention.

Increasing conversions.

Recovering from a Google penalty.

It also presents other marketing ideas that are directly and indirectly related to SEO.

Host: Bjork Ostrom

Food Blogger SEO podcast focuses on everything to do with monetizing a website.

Even if you aren’t a food blogger, you still might get something out of this podcast.

Topics include:

Optimizing ads.

Scaling your business.

Protecting your content – policies and trademarks and disclaimers.

Running a subscription-based business.

Write more, better, and smarter.

Also, other topics that are equally relevant for publishers of informational content.

13. The In Search SEO Podcast By Rank Ranger

Host: Mordy Oberstein

A regularly published podcast covering a wide range of news and topics of interest to the search marketing community.

Topics include link building, recent updates, interviews with people like John Mueller, and actionable SEO strategies.

What I like best about these podcasts is how virtually every episode has something actionable to take back to the office.

Host: Kevin Indig

Hosted by Kevin Indig, this podcast series finds its strength in the technical side of SEO.

Kevin Indig is the director of SEO at Shopify and comes from an enterprise-level background of SEO, so it’s natural for the podcast to find a strong footing in the enterprise-level of search marketing.

Podcasts are easy to consume at about 30 minutes each and are packed full of quality information.

Recent topics include SEO Data – Forecasting and Agency Value; and Improving the Web, Schema, and the CMS Market with Yoast SEO Founder Joost de Valk.

In general, it’s important for a podcast to be frequently updated to be included in this list.

However, I’m making an exception this year for the Tech Bound SEO podcast because the quality of the podcasts are so high and useful, they deserve a listing just for that.

There are 44 podcasts to binge on at this time.

Hopefully, the pace of podcasting will become more regular in 2022 and continue to earn a place as a top SEO podcast for 2023.

Available at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Host: Aleyda Solis

Crawling Mondays is a YouTube video series that’s also available as a podcast.

It features top-tier guests like Bibi The Link Builder, Dana DiTomaso, Jono Alderson, and Jon Henshaw.

The podcast topics are eclectic, and because the guests are experts, the information shared is trustworthy and authoritative.

Listen with confidence.

Recent topics include:

How to Increase your Link Building Campaigns Outreach Emails Open Rates & Success.

Internal Linking Optimization: How to Optimize your Internal Links for SEO.

WordPress SEO: How to Optimize your WordPress Site for Organic Search.

Affiliate SEO: How to Develop and Optimize Affiliate Websites.

Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Anchor.fm.

Hosts: Jason Davis, Jonathan Payne, Mitch Gregory

The NerdBrand podcast is a frequently published podcast that exemplifies the modern approach to online marketing in that it addresses the full range of search marketing.

The focus is on branding and advertising, but many of the podcast topics are incredibly useful to anyone who is promoting their web presence.

Recent topics include:

We Know What You Buy.

It’s Never Just a Website.

Proper Order of Things in Branding.

Mastering Authentic Marketing.

“I’m not here to steal your lunch money!”

Should Employees Represent Your Brand on Social Media?

Anyone interested in growing their brand will enjoy this podcast.

Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

Host: Daniel K. Cheung

The Make SEO Simple Again podcast is hosted by Daniel K. Cheung, an SEO consultant based in Sydney, Australia. His podcast stands out because of the high-quality guests that appear, such as members of Google’s Search Relations team and other folks popular in the search marketing community.

There are currently three seasons to binge on, plus more episodes coming in 2022. Seasons two and three are standouts and worth a listen to for all SEO junkies.

The Make SEO Simple Again podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts.

Featured Image: Shutterstock/fizkes