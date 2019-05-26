Top 10 Personality Traits Marketers Need to Succeed [Study]

ADVERTISEMENT

A recent study of marketing leaders aims to determine which character traits are common among those who are most successful.

Fractl Research utilized IBM’s Watson Personality Insights API from 20 of whom they consider to be the most influential digital marketers in 2019.

According to the study, these are the most common qualities shared among top marketing leaders:

Adventurousness Activity level/Energetic Assertiveness Intellect Achievement striving Authority-challenging Trust Gregariousness Self-discipline Uncompromising

It’s also interesting to note that several of the marketers chosen for this study were found to be prone to worry.

That could be interpreted as a negative personality trait because worrying too much can take a toll on one’s mind. However, it can also be interpreted positively.

A bit of worry means you’re thinking about what may happen in the future. If there’s anything top marketers excel at it’s staying ahead of the curve, which would be hard to do without some occasional worry.

Top Traits of Individual Marketing Leaders

In addition to determining the overall top personality traits of marketing leaders, the study also broke down the top traits of each individual person.

Here’s one of the personality radar charts created by IBM Watson for SEO consultant Aleyda Solis:

Here are some other interesting findings: