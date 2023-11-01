A Look At Today’s Marketing Data Standards & What They Mean For Your Strategy

The data-driven realm of marketing is dynamic – what worked for you yesterday might not work today.

And with constant search algorithm shifts, privacy regulations, and the unstoppable rise of AI, staying informed is the key to getting results.

So if you’re eager to unlock the true potential of your marketing efforts, our upcoming webinar has the latest data standard insights to keep you in-the-know.

Claravine teamed up with Advertiser Perceptions this year to conduct a sweeping survey of marketers and agencies – and the results are in!

Their findings reveal where data standards have the most impact on marketing data, as well as how companies are navigating new privacy laws, harnessing the power of AI, and fine-tuning their data organization strategies.

Join us on Wednesday, November 8 to discover what 140 marketers and agencies had to say, and how you can incorporate these insights into your strategy.

You’ll leave this webinar with:

A better understanding of how your marketing data management compares to enterprise advertisers. If you want to know how you stack up against the competition, we’ll give you a comprehensive view of how your data management strategies, practices, and tools compare to those used by enterprise advertisers. You can then identify areas where you excel and pinpoint opportunities for improvement.

An overview of the current state of data standards and analytics, and how marketers are managing risk while improving the ROI of their programs. This webinar will provide you with a real-time snapshot of the data standards landscape. You’ll understand the latest trends and emerging practices. Plus, you’ll see how marketers are tackling the challenges of managing data while maximizing results.

Tactics and best practices that you can use to improve your marketing data now, including how to measure success and define data standards . This live session is packed with actionable insights that you can put to work immediately. Learn how to measure the success of your marketing campaigns and define data standards more effectively, giving you the power to optimize your strategies.

Chris Comstock, Chief Growth Officer at Claravine, will dive into the latest marketing data trends among top advertisers and discuss ways poor data standards skews insights.

He’ll also share actionable tips to help you benchmark your performance, mitigate privacy risks, and boost ROI through better data.

If you’ve ever wondered how your approach to managing marketing data compares to the top marketers and enterprise advertisers, this webinar will help you size up your game.

Be sure to mark your calendar and set your alarm – you don’t want to miss this one!

And no worries if you can’t make the live event – sign up now, and we’ll send you a recording after the webinar.