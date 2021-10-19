3 Proven Tips For Creating Paid Social Campaigns That Convert

Do you know what makes paid social campaigns effective?

Do you know how to identify opportunities for improvement?

Whether you’re launching your first campaign or you’re a seasoned PPC professional, attending this webinar will help you invest wisely and win in your market.

Join this Search Engine Journal webinar on Wednesday, October 27 at 2 p.m. ET and learn paid social tactics that lead to high-quality traffic and conversions.

We’ll even dive into ad dos and don’ts, including some SEJ ad testing winners!

Amy Bishop, Owner/Marketing Consultant at Cultivative Marketing, will explain the essential elements you need to know about building effective paid social media campaigns.

In this webinar, you’ll find out:

How to target your audience effectively.

How to choose the proper channels and campaign types for your goals.

How to design compelling ad creatives and landing pages that convert.

You’ll have the opportunity to ask about your unique situation in a live Q&A session, too.

Can’t make the webinar live? Register now and we’ll send you the on-demand version after the event.