TikTok’s New Tool Gives Businesses Helpful Audience Insights

A new business tool from TikTok uncovers audience insights that can assist with planning paid and organic content strategies.
Aimed at advertisers, the audience insights tool resides in TikTok Ads Manager. However, you don’t need to pay for advertising to use it.
The tool’s insights can help guide organic and paid content plans, as they’re based on data from all users across TikTok. You can explore user interests, behaviors, and demographics to find new ways to reach your customers.
One of its more intriguing features is the ability to explore the top ten hashtags your audience engages with. You can start appending those hashtags to your videos to quickly and easily boost engagement.
Further, you can define your own audience and filter information using a robust set of filters.
Here’s more about the data provided by TikTok Audience Insights.
TikTok Audience Insights In TikTok Ads Manager
Accessible through TikTok Ads Manager, TikTok Audience Insights provides aggregated information about users that have been active within the last 30 days.
Get to the tool by going to Ads Manager, selecting “Reporting” in the top navigation menu, and clicking “Audience Insights.”
Define Your Audience
Start configuring your audience by utilizing the panel on the left.
You can define your audience by customizing the following filters:
- Locations
- Languages
- Demographics
- Interests & Behaviors – includes optional sub-filters:
- Ad Interest Categories: Refine your audience by people who have interacted with specific categories of ads.
- Video Interactions: Refine your audience by people who have viewed and engaged with videos.
- Creator Interactions: Refine your audience by the types of creators they’ve interacted with.
- Hashtag Interactions: Refine your audience by people who’ve watched videos with a specific hashtag.
- Devices
Audience Overview
The first tab you’ll see after defining your audience is the audience overview tab.
In the audience overview tab, you can view the following composition of your audience:
- Age
- Gender
- Country
- State
- Device OS
- Device Prices (USD): Device price is only available in USD.
- Top 10 interests
- Bottom 10 interests
Audience Interests
Beside the overview tab is audience interests, where you can discover what types of content and ads your audience engages with.
The interests tab includes these sections:
- Top Hashtags: View the top 10 hashtags that resonate with your audience.
- Ad Interest Categories: See the categories of ads your audience has interacted with.
Download Audience Data
Easily recall the audience insights you uncover using the “Export All” function. This will download the data into Excel for you to access anytime.
Source: TikTok
Featured Image: Diego Thomazini/Shutterstock