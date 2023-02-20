TikTok’s Latest Monetization Tool: Creativity Program Beta

TikTok has introduced a new program called the Creativity Program Beta, designed to help creators earn more money with longer content.

The program is the latest addition to TikTok’s range of monetization tools that support creators of all levels.

What Is The Creativity Program Beta?

The Creativity Program Beta is an invite-only program to help creators earn more money, unlock real-world opportunities, and improve their video performance metrics and analytics.

To be eligible for the program, users must be at least 18, meet the minimum follower and video view requirements, and have an account in good standing.

How To Start Earning?

People invited into the TikTok Creativity Program must create and publish high-quality, original content longer than one minute to start earning.

The program is available in the US, France, and Brazil and will soon be introduced to more regions.

What Are The Benefits?

The TikTok Creativity Program is designed to help creators unlock more opportunities and foster their creativity. It’s based on learnings and feedback from TikTok creators, including those in the TikTok Creator Fund.

The program will provide creators with an updated dashboard to view video eligibility, estimated revenue, performance metrics, and analytics. All videos for the Creativity Program must abide by TikTok’s Community Guidelines.

How To Apply?

Creators already enrolled in the TikTok Creator Fund can switch to the Creativity Program, and those not enrolled can apply to the new program once available.

The Creativity Program Beta will be available to all eligible US creators in the coming months.

Differences Between TikTok Creator Fund & Creativity Program

TikTok has two programs to support its creator community, the TikTok Creator Fund, and the TikTok Creativity Program.

While both programs aim to support creators, there are some critical differences between the two.

Eligibility

One of the main differences between the two programs is eligibility.

The TikTok Creator Fund is open to eligible creators meeting the program’s criteria, such as being 18 years old, meeting a specific follower count, and posting original content.

The TikTok Creativity Program, on the other hand, is invite-only at the moment and will only be available to creators who meet specific requirements.

Earning Potential

Both programs offer creators the opportunity to earn money through their content, but the earning potential differs.

The TikTok Creator Fund pays creators based on views and engagement on their videos. The TikTok Creativity Program, on the other hand, aims to provide higher revenue potential to creators and unlock more real-world opportunities.

Content Requirements

To participate in the TikTok Creator Fund, creators must post original content that meets specific guidelines.

The TikTok Creativity Program also requires creators to post high-quality, original content longer than one minute.

Availability

The TikTok Creator Fund has been available longer and is open to eligible creators in various countries.

The TikTok Creativity Program is still in beta mode and is only available in the US, France, and Brazil.

The Creativity Program is invite-only and will become available to all eligible US creators in the coming months.

In Summary

In conclusion, the TikTok Creator Fund and the TikTok Creativity Program aim to support creators by providing them with opportunities to monetize their content.

However, while the TikTok Creator Fund is available to eligible creators in various countries, the TikTok Creativity Program is only available to a few creators in certain regions.

Additionally, the TikTok Creativity Program aims to provide higher earning potential and unlock real-world opportunities for creators.

Featured Image: rootstock/Shutterstock