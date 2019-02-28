TikTok Was Downloaded More Times Than Instagram Last Year

ADVERTISEMENT

Short-form video app TikTok has reached the 1 billion download mark across Android and iOS.

What’s perhaps even more impressive is that it was downloaded more times than Instagram in 2018.

App analytics site SensorTower released the data this week, adding that the billion figure does not include Android installs from China.

So it’s likely that the total number of downloads is even higher than what was reported.

Over half of TikTok’s total downloads, roughly 663 million, came in 2018.

By comparison, Instagram was downloaded 444 million times.

TikTok was the fourth most-downloaded non-game app for 2018, behind WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Facebook.

SensorTower reports that TikTok’s momentum has carried into 2019. In January it was the #3 app worldwide in terms of new installs across Android and iOS.

Further, TikTok was the #1 non-game app in the United States in January 2019.

Despite being the top non-game app, TikTok is not especially popular in the US compared to other markets.

SensorTower notes that 25% percent of TikTok’s downloads to date have come from India. In January 2019, 43% of the app’s new users were from India.

The share of new users from the US is growing year-over-year, just less significantly than other markets.