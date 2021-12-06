TikTok Users Can Make Money Through Tips & Gifts

TikTok is adding a new tipping feature, and the ability to send digital “gifts,” which will allow users to earn money from creating content.

These additions to TikTok are part of a suite of monetization tools called Creator Next, which includes five ways to get paid.

Here’s more about the new features and who is eligible to use them.

New Ways To Get Paid On TikTok

Tips

TikTok’s new tipping feature lets users send money to other users to show gratitude for the content they create.

When you receive a tip on TikTok you’ll keep 100% of the tip value.

Payments are facilitated by Stripe. If you haven’t signed up with Stripe you’ll have to create an account in order to receive tips.

A processing fee will apply when sending tips, which is how TikTok earns revenue since it doesn’t take a cut from the recipient.

Users who are eligible to receive tips will have a new icon displayed on their profile. More information about eligibility requirements is provided at the end of this article.

After tapping on the icon, users can choose to send either $5, $10, $15, or custom tip amount.

Note that if you send a tip, other users will be able to see you’ve tipped and how much money you sent. If you don’t want that information made public then choose the anonymous tipping option.

Users can tip a maximum of $100 per transaction and a total of $500 in total per day. Users are limited 100 transactions per day.

Video Gifts

If you’ve been on TikTok recently then you may have noticed a new gift box icon appearing on users’ videos.

That’s TikTok’s new gifting feature, which allows users to send virtual gifts for specific videos.

They’re kind of like Reddit awards, except the recipient can trade them in for real money.

A number of benefits come with receiving gifts. First, it leads to a boost from the TikTok algorithm:

“…a key metric that TikTok uses to assess the popularity of a video is the number of Gifts sent to a creator’s content.”

Second, creators receive “diamonds” when users send virtual gifts, which is the name of TikTok’s digital currency.

After accumulating enough diamonds, users can redeem them for money by selecting the “Withdraw” option from their TikTok account.

Eligibility Requirements

These are the eligibility requirements for tips and video gifts:

18+ years of age

At least 1,000 video views in past 30 days

Have at least three posts in the past 30 days

An account that’s in good standing with TikTok’s community guidelines

Be based in the US, UK, Germany, France, Italy, or Spain

Meet minimum follower requirements (which differs depending on region)

These monetization capabilities will be expanded to Canada and Australia at some point in the future.

Business accounts are ineligible for TikTok’s monetization features.

With those requirements met you’ll be able to opt in to TikTok Creator Next.

Lastly, after opting in to Creator Next, you can turn on these features from the Settings and privacy page.

For more information, see TikTok’s help guides.

Source: newsroom.tiktok.com

Featured Image: Mehaniq/Shutterstock