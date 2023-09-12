TikTok Shop Officially Launches In The US

Social media giant TikTok is rolling out its retail ambitions in a big way with the full launch of TikTok Shop in the United States.

With inspiring hashtags like #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt, the company now aims to revolutionize online shopping culture.

TikTok Shop adds shoppable videos and LIVE streams directly into the “For You” feeds for its 150 million American users.

The new ecommerce feature, initially spotted in April, offers a variety of tools to enable brands to sell products directly within the TikTok ecosystem.

TikTok Shop Features For Businesses

TikTok Shop extends beyond in-feed videos and LIVE streams. Users can discover new products via the search bar inside the TikTok app, filtering results to Shop.

Businesses and brands get a dedicated “Shop Tab” to display products and promotions.

This incorporates a product showcase where users can read reviews and purchase directly from your brand’s profile.

In addition, sellers can take advantage of “Fulfilled by TikTok” – a new logistics solution where TikTok manages storage, picking, packing, and shipping.

The platform even includes an affiliate program, letting popular influencers and creators earn commissions by promoting TikTok Shop products.

How To Sign Up For TikTok Shop

In the TikTok app, visit your profile and, using the menu, navigate to Creator Tools. There, you will see the options to sign up for TikTok Shop as a seller or creator to earn brand commissions.

Creators must have at least 5,000 followers and be 18 years old to be eligible for the TikTok Shop Affiliate program.

TikTok Shop Integrates With Shopify, WooCommerce

TikTok Shop has integrated with well-known ecommerce platforms like Shopify, WooCommerce, BigCommerce, Magento, and Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

This should make it easier for existing ecommece sellers to start selling on TikTok without creating a new store from scratch.

In addition, TikTok has partnered with several multi-channel platforms like Channel Advisor and Feedonomics to support omni-channel businesses.

Sellers can utilize apps from Zendesk, Printful, Yotpo, EasyShip, and more to add more functionality and features to TikTok Shops.

The Future Of Social Commerce And Influencer Marketing

While the potential for TikTok Shop is vast, skepticism will always remain around data privacy.

The company has a tall order to ensure the user experience remains smooth while respecting privacy and security concerns, mainly due to past controversies surrounding user data.

TikTok is committed to user security and privacy, working with trusted third-party payment platforms for transactions.

Integrating ecommerce with TikTok could redefine how brands and creators engage with consumers, as each engagement could lead to a direct sale or affiliate commission.

Featured image: Poetra.RH/Shutterstock