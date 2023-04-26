TikTok Shop: Social Commerce For Brands And Influencers

TikTok invited select users in the United States to an early testing phase of TikTok Shop.

It includes an affiliate marketplace, connecting brands to influencers who can help them sell to their target customers.

What Is TikTok Shop?

TikTok Shop allows merchants to sell products to audiences directly on TikTok through video content, LIVE streams, and a product showcase profile tab.

It’s in the early testing stage for users in the U.S., U.K., Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, and Singapore.

There is no follower requirement for merchants that want to sell through TikTok Shop.

How Can Brands Work With Influencers?

Brands can work with influencers to drive more TikTok Shop sales through an exclusive affiliate marketplace.

Creators can become affiliates for their favorite brands. Once the brand approves, creators can promote products to their audience.

Each time a creator facilitates a sale through TikTok Shop, they will earn a commission.

This would allow creators to monetize TikTok content while promoting their favorite products.

Creators must be at least 18 years old and have over 5,000 followers.

Why Should Merchants Consider TikTok Shop?

While there are some concerns about the future of TikTok in the U.S., the platform has over one billion users worldwide, including 130 million Americans.

70% of its ad audience is between 18 – 34 years old. That’s almost 750 million TikTok users.

Over half of TikTok users discover new brands and products through advertainment – entertainment content created to promote the sale of a product or service.

Over a third of TikTok users buy something after seeing it in an ad or video. Shoppers from TikTok spend up to 14% more than other users from other social networks.

A popular hashtag, #tiktokmademebuyit, and its variations have over 50 billion views.

According to the TikTok Shop page, access to sales data will allow TikTok to send qualified traffic to your content.

Considering that TikTok will make a to-be-determined commission from each sale, it’s in TikTok’s best interest to ensure that TikTok Shop content reaches the audiences most likely to buy.

TikTok offers an Academy where merchants, brands, and creators can find video courses and guides for starting and growing their businesses.

TikTok also partners with ecommerce services that can support brands and creators to ensure they sell more through TikTok Shop and the affiliate marketplace.

How Can You Apply For TikTok Shop?

Merchants and brands can wait for an invitation to arrive in your inbox or use this link.

Documentation requirements vary based on local regulations. U.S. residents must have a U.S. phone number, email address, and TikTok account.

After submitting an application and proof of identity or incorporation, TikTok should review and respond within a few days.

Creators, affiliates, and ecommerce partners should follow respective links to learn more.

Is This The Future Of Social Commerce?

Insider Intelligence predicts a continued rise in U.S. social commerce revenue for several years.

TikTok joins Meta platforms Instagram and Facebook, hoping to attract younger social shoppers and encourage brands and influencers to generate more advertainment revenue.

Featured image: Ascannio/Shutterstock