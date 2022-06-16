TikTok To Show Who Viewed Your Posts

TikTok is in the process of adding viewer history to posts, according to a test that was spotted in the wild.

You’ll soon be able to see who viewed your TikTok videos, which is another set of data you can use to identify your most engaged followers.

The trade-off is that your followers will be able to see when you view their posts too.

If you’re not comfortable with that, you can opt-out of post view history. But then you won’t be able to see view history for your content either.

TikTok’s post view history isn’t like Instagram and Facebook stories, where it’s turned on for everyone by default.

There are other ways it differs from viewer history on other platforms, which we’ll look at in the next section. Here’s how TikTok’s viewer history works.

TikTok Post View History – How It Works

TikTok’s post view history is limited to followers only, which you can see in this screenshot shared by social media pundit Matt Navarra:

New! TikTok Post View History 😳 You can now see which of your followers watched your TikToks! 👁 …And the people you follow will be able to see you watched their TikToks😮 pic.twitter.com/fgVX3mEJab — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) June 15, 2022

It says people you follow can see when you view their posts, and you’ll be able to see when followers view your posts.

In theory — if you wanted to stealthily view someone’s content, does that mean you could simply unfollow them?

It’s an interesting choice to limit view history in this way. I presume it’s to accommodate people with huge followings, as it filters the data down to mutuals only.

TikTok’s view history is also limited in duration, which will be available for seven days from the day of publishing.

… But TikTok Post View History will only be available for 7 days from the date of posting 👀📆 h/t @adrianokev1 pic.twitter.com/qQXEIuHCIc — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) June 15, 2022

If viewer history is valuable to you, you’ll have one week to collect the data.

TikTok Confirms Test Feature

In a report from TechCrunch, a TikTok spokesperson confirms the feature is real and that it’s available to select users.

When it will be available more widely is anyone’s guess. There’s no guarantee test features will ever roll out at all.

If feedback from the test group is negative, TikTok may decide to scrap viewer history or at least rework it.

At this point it’s just something to be aware of, and know that it be added to TikTok in a future update.

