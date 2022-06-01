7 TikTok Stats Show Impact Of Combining Paid & Organic Content

TikTok shares new data showing how brands can benefit from adding more organic content to their marketing strategy if they primarily post paid ads.

Ads can be an effective way for brands to fast track their way to thousands of views on TikTok. Though it may take more than advertising to turn those views into conversions.

TikTok’s data finds users aren’t likely to be won over by ads alone. They want to see brands publishing organic content in addition to paid and sponsored content.

In a blog article, TikTok calls this an ‘always engaged’ approach:

“An Always Engaged strategy utilizes organic and paid, while leveraging creators to help brands reach unique business goals. This integrated approach allows brands to be dynamic, engaged and active on the platform, leading to an increase in brand love, recall and resonance.”

The next section contains seven statistics illustrating what TikTok says can be accomplished by posting organic and paid content.

Why Post A Mix Of Organic & Paid Content On TikTok?

1. 79% Of Users Prefer Brands That ‘Get’ TikTok

TikTok finds that 79% of users prefer brands that show they understand how to create for the platform.

Posting a mix of content is a way of demonstrating to potential customers your brand uses TikTok outside of running ads.

2. 2x Increase In ROAS

TikTok finds organic participation with paid media leads to incremental ROAS (return on ad spend) compared to running paid media alone.

In Branded Hashtag Challenges, TikTok observed a 2x increase in ROAS for brands that also participated on the platform organically.

3. A Third Of TikTok Users Are Influenced By Other Creators

In addition to running your own ads, another way to get your brand’s message out there is to partner with other creators.

One in three TikTok users say they were inspired to buy something recommended by a creator on the platform.

4. 173% Increase In Brand Awareness

Posting a mix of content is found to increase brand awareness.

TikTok measured a 173% increase in top of mind awareness after two exposures to a brand’s content on the platform.

5. 20% Increase In Brand Affinity

Organic content is said to be more likeable after viewing a paid ad, leading to a 20% increase in brand affinity.

6. 27% Increase In Brand Recall

Organic content can increase brand recall by as much as 27% if it’s viewed before seeing a paid ad.

7. 18% Increase In Brand Relevance:

A brand’s organic content is more relevant to users after viewing a paid ad.

TikTok’s data shows an 18% increase in users who say a brand’s organic content is relevant after being exposed to an ad first.

In Summary

Posting a combination of organic and paid content has the potential to accelerate results for your brand on TikTok.

Users are more receptive to advertising when they see a brand publishing both organic content and paid content.

Not only are ads less intrusive when strewn throughout a mix of organic posts, but they’re more impactful.

Awareness and relevance goes up when users are exposed to two or more pieces of content from a brand on TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Featured Image: PixieMe/Shutterstock