TikTok Offers New Resources & Ad Credits For Small Businesses

TikTok is launching several initiatives to support small businesses, including tips from successful creators and $100 in ad credits.

In an announcement, TikTok promotes the launch of a small business “accelerator,” a landing page that links to helpful business resources.

The announcement reads:

“Right now, small businesses need our support more than ever, which is why TikTok and American Express are launching a brand new program to help merchants reach new audiences and grow their business. The # ShopSmall Accelerator, powered by TikTok and American Express features popular TikTok creators Anna Sitar, Brandon Blackwood & Sofia Bella and will be complemented by a custom Shop Small® soundtrack created especially for TikTok content. This new effort aims to help small businesses stand out in the crowded holiday shopping season and make the most out of Small Business Saturday® on November 26.”

Here’s more about what’s new from TikTok for small businesses and how to apply for $100 in ad credits.

TikTok’s #ShopSmall Mini-Site

TikTok’s new mini-site for small businesses contains tips from popular creators, links to different tools and resources, and information on how to apply for $100 in ad credits.

Tips From Creators

TikTok gathered three full-time creators to put together a brief yet educational video for small businesses.

The video goes over why small businesses should use TikTok, how to stay on top of audience interests, and what to share on a business account.

$100 In TikTok Ad Credits

TikTok offers a $100 promotional ad credit to new US advertisers who purchase $50 in TikTok ads.

Businesses have until December 24 to apply for the ad credit, which expires a little over a month later, on January 31, 2023.

TikTok is giving away $250,000 in ad credits to small businesses that meet its eligibility criteria.

To be eligible for TikTok’s $100 ad credit, businesses must:

Create a TikTok Ads Manager account

Enroll for the ad credit by submitting a form

Spend $50+ in TikTok ads within 28 days of receiving the TikTok offer details e-mail

Be a new TikTok advertiser based in the US

TikTok says the ad credit will appear in TikTok Ads Manager within 1-2 days of meeting the eligibility criteria.

#ShopSmall Stickers

Lastly, TikTok is launching a selection of stickers to raise awareness about supporting small businesses.

Anyone can add these stickers to their content by tapping the stickers button and searching for “shop small.”

