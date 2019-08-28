TikTok is Working on a Way for Advertisers to Target Users in Other Apps

ADVERTISEMENT

TikTok is reportedly working on a way to earn revenue through a native audience network for advertisers looking to reach TikTok users.

AdWeek reports this information was discovered in some newly released developer documents. The audience network would allow advertisers to target people while they’re using other apps.

That means advertisers would have the opportunity to reach users outside of the TikTok platform. AdWeek’s sources say this audience network is being tested in the East Asian market first, but may be a sign of things to come in the US.

Advertising options include full-page video ads in other apps, or rewarded video ads that are commonly seen in most free-to-play games.

TikTok is growing at a rapid pace, but does not yet have a system in place for monetizing its users like more established apps are doing, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

But that’s not to say it’s not trying. A report released in June indicates that TikTok is experimenting with a way to target users with in-app ads based on their web browsing activity.

Currently, TikTok earns revenue through in-app purchases. Users can buy digital currency which allows them to unlock premium features to enhance their content. TikTok has reportedly made $75 million so far from selling its digital currency.

TikTok also earns revenue through in-feed ads and sponsored challenges, though those are only available to select agencies as part of a beta test.