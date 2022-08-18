TikTok Introduces 3 Types Of Shopping Ads

TikTok continues its e-commerce push with the introduction of three types of shopping ads with expanded placement options that go beyond the For You page.

The three ad types include:

Video shopping ads

Catalog listing ads

Live shopping ads

The new advertising formats are accessible in TikTok Ads manager through buying objective ‘Product Sales.’

Advertisers can utilize these new shopping ads with or without an e-commerce store on TikTok.

Here’s more information about each of the new ad types.

Video Shopping Ads

Video shopping ads allow advertisers to create shoppable videos for display on the For You page.

This ad type combines features from existing TikTok ads — collection ads and dynamic showcase ads.

Video shopping ads will dynamically combine video creative and product cards into different variations. The format can be either product-specific to drive sales or a broader brand message to drive consideration.

As TikTok gathers data, it will optimize a campaign’s performance by dynamically choosing the top converting combinations.

When a user taps on the ad, TikTok will create an in-app landing page to better determine a user’s intent to buy. These pages let shoppers learn more about products and redirect users to a retailer’s site when they’re ready to purchase.

Collection ads and dynamic showcase ads will remain available until the end of the year, then TikTok plans to phase them out in favor of video shopping ads.

Catalog Listing Ads

Catalog listing ads allow advertisers to promote product catalogs at scale with new placements across TikTok.

Something advertisers may appreciate about catalog listing ads is that they’re not required to create video content.

The ads allow brands to get in front of the TikTok audience without making videos, which is a first.

Instead of video, catalog listing ads pull product images from a retailer’s catalog and promotes them in shoppable placements. Users discover the ads through branded content on the For You page.

Live Shopping Ads

Live shopping ads are specifically designed to promote live shopping streams.

The ads help direct people from the For You page to a live shopping event.

TikTok says these ads can boost traffic to a live shopping event by getting it in front of people who are ready to buy.

Availability

Shopping ads are available for testing now, giving marketers and businesses ample time to prepare for the holiday season.

Requirements

Access to shopping ads requires advertisers to reach “level one” status by integrating advanced signals and linking their product catalogs. TikTok has a PDF guide that outlines the whole process.

Advertisers are not required to utilize TikTok Shop, an in-app ecommerce solution, to run shopping ads.

Although TikTok Shop can be used with shopping ads, advertisers can direct shoppers to an external site.

Source: TikTok For Business

Featured Image: Screenshot from tiktok.com/business/en/solutions/ecommerce/shoppingads, August 2022.