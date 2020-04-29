TikTok Finally Opens Ads API to a Partner: Sprinklr

As TikTok’s growth skyrockets, many media buyers scratched their heads last year over the delay in making advertising accessible quickly.

After starting in beta, the self-serve platform was released last year, and now they have green lit their first API connection with Sprinklr.

Sprinklr already integrates paid media platforms into one usable space for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat and LinkedIn.

“Instead of going into each platform, brands are able to do that in one platform to manage them across the board,”- Lauren Kiser, Sprinklr Advertising, Senior Product Manager

Capabilities for API Functionality

Sprinklr will be able to perform all normal functions for campaign management, such as campaign creation, ad creation, targeting, and execution. Data will be available in Sprinklr’s interface, allowing for easy viewing of their TikTok spend versus other social platforms.

Advertisers using Sprinklr will also have access to first and third-party data, along with proprietary audience data TikTok has collected.

They do note that age is specifically a self-reported demographic data point.

Spinklr users will also benefit from the features they are accustomed to with the platform, such a streamlined ad creation, governance and approval roles for user levels, and real-time reporting.

It also helps their users reach the younger audience many have seen flee Facebook, with more than half its US users falling into the 18-34 year-old range. It’s also a highly desirable audience because of spending power, with a little over a third having a household income of over $100,000.

“We’re thrilled to provide our customers with the opportunity to increase return on adspend, improve productivity and protect their brand reputation when managing TikTok ads.” – Pavitar Singh, CTO at Sprinklr

The Benefits for TikTok

TikTok also benefits from the partnership.

It creates an easier way for brands to get started and test with TikTok. Previously they would have to use the separate service platform for TikTok, instead of having it already housed in the Sprinklr platform.

Sprinklr’s features may also help TikTok see an increase in ad spend, if the algorithms believe it’s justified.

Features like their Smart Rules allow advertisers to adjust the creative based on relevant events like weather or social media conversations. Sprinklr’s AI also can redistribute budget to the best-performing platforms, which may happen faster than a media buyer evaluating TikTok manually.

Timing of the Partnership

TikTok has been one of the fastest-growing social networks, with projections it will surpass 50 million users by next year.

They have reported a spike in advertiser demand during COVID-19, with audience growth and higher engagement among its core group of users. Revenue in the second week of March grew 34% over the previous week, reported by Sensor Tower.