TikTok Enters Search Ads Market in United States

TikTok is no longer just a platform for viral dances and meme-worthy content.

With its latest feature, Search Ads, TikTok is positioning itself as a serious player in the world of paid search marketing.

Announced on September 24th, TikTok launched its highly anticipated Search Ads in the United States, giving marketers a new way to reach consumers when they are actively looking for content, products, or services on the platform.

This move opens up a world of possibilities for brands as we head into the most lucrative time of the year: the holiday shopping season.

What Makes TikTok Search Ads Different?

TikTok Search Ads aren’t just a copy of what we see on Google or Microsoft Ads. TikTok ads blend seamlessly into the organic content flow. The ads feel less intrusive, more engaging, and natural to users who are already in discovery mode.

TikTok’s advanced algorithm is another major advantage. The platform is known for keeping users engaged through relevant content suggestions.

Search Ads also benefit from this targeting power. Marketers can reach their desired audience based on demographics, behaviors, and interests.

Currently, Traffic and Web Conversion objectives are supported in the TikTok Ads Manager, allowing the opportunity to optimize for scale and performance.

A unique aspect of TikTok’s Search Ads is the ability to use video ads. TikTok, as a video-first platform, allows brands to create dynamic, visually appealing content to engage users.

The Power of Search on TikTok Today

Search is crucial in a consumer’s journey, signaling intent. Until now, TikTok was mainly a discovery platform.

With Search Ads, TikTok merges discovery and intent, allowing brands to engage users actively searching for specific things.

TikTok users conduct over 3 billion searches annually. People look for more than entertainment; they seek product reviews, tutorials, beauty tips, and more.

TikTok has become a favorite for Gen Z and Millennials looking for authentic, community-driven content. Search Ads give advertisers a chance to target these users when they’re ready to explore or buy.

Even though ads have been available in the search results before, brands now have direct control over what keywords their ads show up for.

For example, a skincare brand could target users searching for “best moisturizers for dry skin.” This puts brands in front of consumers when their intent to act is at its highest.

The Impact on Holiday Marketing Campaigns

The timing of TikTok Search Ads couldn’t be better for marketers preparing for the holidays. This time of year is highly competitive, with Black Friday and the Christmas season driving huge e-commerce sales.

Consumer search intent spikes during the holiday season. People are actively searching for gifts, deals, and product reviews.

TikTok Search Ads help brands capture demand at the right moment. Marketers can target users looking for “best gifts for dads” or “holiday outfit ideas,” ensuring their brand is visible when intent is highest.

With TikTok’s video-first format, brands can showcase products more creatively than static images or text.

Video ads allow marketers to show their products in action, whether through unboxing videos or tutorials. This resonates with TikTok’s audience, who love authentic, engaging content—especially during the holidays.

How to Get Started with TikTok Search Ads

If you’re looking to add TikTok Search Ads to your holiday strategy, here’s how to begin:

Identify Your Keywords: Understand what your audience searches for on TikTok. Use TikTok’s Creative Center to find trending keywords relevant to your industry. Create Engaging Video Content: Make your ads visually appealing. They should fit into the organic content flow of TikTok. Monitor Performance: Track impressions, clicks, and conversions in TikTok Ads Manager. Adjust your campaigns based on performance data. Leverage TikTok’s Algorithm: Take advantage of TikTok’s powerful recommendation engine. Target the right users by setting up campaigns based on interests and behaviors.

To create your first TikTok Search Ads campaign, navigate to the TikTok Ads Manager.

When creating a new campaign, choose from either of the following campaign objectives to create a Search campaign:

Traffic

Website conversions

From there, the TikTok Ads Manager provides a new campaign flow with search-specific features. This includes a keyword research tool as well as the ability to add negative keywords.

TikTok Search Ads support both video and image carousel assets, which opens up the market to businesses who may not have video content readily available.

Final Thoughts

TikTok Search Ads provide a fresh way for brands to reach an engaged audience. As the holiday season nears, this feature allows marketers to target consumers when they’re ready to buy.

TikTok combines discovery with intent-driven advertising, making its search offering unique from other platforms like Google and Microsoft Ads.

This new feature could give your brand the edge it needs during the busiest shopping time of the year. Will you be making TikTok Search Ads part of your holiday PPC strategy this year?