TikTok Brings Account Management To Third-Party Tools

TikTok will now allow businesses to manage their accounts via third-party social media management platforms.

The initial launch includes integrations with Brandwatch, Dash Hudson, Emplifi, Hootsuite, Khoros, Later, Sprinklr, and Sprout Social.

As an expansion of TikTok’s Marketing Partner Program, which was launched in September 2020, this is the latest initiative aimed at making it easier for marketers to connect with users on the platform.

Integration Allows Marketers to Manage Content via Third-Party Apps

This integration with third-party tools gives businesses an easier way to incorporate TikTok marketing into their workflow.

TikTok seeks to help brands achieve more success on the platform by bringing content management, scheduling, and publishing capabilities to tools they already use.

In addition to scheduling and publishing content, businesses will be able to use third-party tools to monitor conversations in the comments sections of their videos.

This will provide more opportunities to engage with audiences and track metrics in real-time.

Melissa Yang, Tiktok’s Head of Ecosystem Partnerships, says in a press release:

“At TikTok, we are always looking for ways to make it easier for brands to develop great content that resonates with their communities. We are excited to welcome our new Content Marketing partners into the TikTok Marketing Partner Program, and to be collaborating with some of the most trusted partners in the industry. These partners will provide marketers with simple, effective tools to help them to regularly publish content, gain valuable performance insight, and meaningfully engage with their communities.”

By providing a better understanding of their audiences and the type of content they engage with, this partnership should allow marketers to optimize their content for greater engagement.

Brands Can Monitor Cross-Platform Performance

This integration will allow digital marketers to monitor all their social media accounts from a single platform, which will provide insights into what type of content performs best on each type of social media.

By analyzing key performance indicators, brands will be able to develop more effective social media strategies and build engagement, not just on TikTok, but on all social media platforms.

Source: GlobeNewswire

Featured Image: Emre Akkoyun/Shutterstock