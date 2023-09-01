Threads Tests Keyword Search In Australia & New Zealand

Instagram, the popular photo-sharing platform, has taken another step in augmenting its services ecosystem by adding keyword search to the Threads app.

Adam Mosseri, the CEO of Instagram, announced that the company is testing the new functionality in Australia and New Zealand, with plans to expand to more countries soon.

This move comes a few weeks after Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, hinted at upcoming features like search and web capabilities for Threads.

Testing Keyword Search On Threads

According to Mosseri, the test phase of keyword search on Threads has commenced in Australia and New Zealand.

Instagram plans to extend this functionality to other English-speaking countries shortly.

Moreover, efforts are underway to incorporate more languages into this feature as quickly as possible.

Mark Zuckerberg noted a few weeks ago that the Threads community is on a promising trajectory and spoke highly of the team’s pace in rolling out new features.

User Feedback For Keyword Searches

Mosseri encourages users who are part of the test to provide feedback, emphasizing the platform’s user-centric approach to development.

Initial user feedback seems optimistic so far.

What Does Keyword Search Mean For Threads?

Incorporating keyword search functionality promises to improve how users interact with Threads.

Keyword search should be a valuable feature for those looking for discussions on specific topics.

It could benefit marketers who want to explore what Threads users have to say about a product or brand.

In addition to the app, it will be interesting to see how quickly keyword search is added to the new web interface for Threads.

This latest development aligns with parent company Meta’s broader vision of creating a connected world that lets users discover new content quickly.

Featured image: sdx15/Shutterstock