The Way Your Agency Handles Leads Will Define Success in 2026 [Webinar]

If you’ve made it this far, driving leads is no longer a challenge for you.

The real issue is what happens after your leads come in.

Are you seeing more missed calls than usual?

Worried about not being able to follow up in time and losing the sale?

Poor handoffs of hot leads to your sales team cause leads to go cold, meaning your marketing budget spend is going to waste.

As speed-to-lead becomes a critical factor in conversion, agencies are being asked to prove ROI when clients struggle to respond fast enough. This disconnect is forcing teams to rethink how lead handling fits into campaign performance and long-term client trust.

In this session, Anthony Milia, President of Milia Marketing, and Bailey Beckham Constantino, Senior Partner Marketing Manager at CallRail, share how agencies are using AI to improve:

Closing & conversion rates.

Client communication speed.

What You’ll Learn

How to handle missed calls, forms, and chats more effectively.

How AI can improve speed-to-lead and follow-up.

Simple ways to connect leads to booked appointments and revenue

How agencies are using AI to strengthen trust and retention

Save Your Spot

Why Attend?

This webinar provides practical guidance for agencies looking to protect performance and demonstrate real results. You will gain clear examples and frameworks to improve conversions and client confidence heading into 2026.

Register now to see how AI-driven lead handling is shaping agency success in 2026.

🛑 Can’t make it live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you the on demand recording.