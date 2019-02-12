The Top Reasons Consumers Follow and Engage With Brands on Social Media

ADVERTISEMENT

A new study reveals the real reasons why consumers follow brands on social media, and what motivates them to engage with posts.

A survey of 1,000 consumers conducted by Yes Marketing in June of 2018 discovered:

63% of consumers follow retailers on social to learn about sales.

60% follow retailers to keep up with new products.

29% follow to show support for the retailer.

23% follow because the retailer shares funny and interesting information.

23% follow because the retailer has a positive reputation

16% follow because they agree with the retailer’s stance on social and political issues.

When consumers were asked about why they engage with a retailer’s content on social media, here’s how they responded:

36% engage with content because the retailer promises a discount for sharing the post.

36% engage in order to share a product update or sale with their followers.

35% engage because they agree personally with the content of the post.

30% engage because the post is funny or interesting.

29% engage in order to share positive feedback with the retailer.

20% engage in order to share negative feedback with the retailer.

When it comes to which demographics are active on different social networks, the survey discovered:

Gen Z consumers are more likely to have YouTube (77%) and Instagram (77%) accounts than a Facebook account (74%).

Millennials (89%) and Gen X (88%) are most likely to be on Facebook.

More Gen Z consumers (56%) are on Twitter compared to Millennials (50%) and Gen X (39%).

Snapchat is the least used social network among all respondents (30%), followed by Twitter (36%).

Only 11% of respondents are not on any of the major social networks.

For more information, download the full report here.