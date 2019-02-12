The Top Reasons Consumers Follow and Engage With Brands on Social Media

ADVERTISEMENT
A new study reveals the real reasons why consumers follow brands on social media, and what motivates them to engage with posts.
A survey of 1,000 consumers conducted by Yes Marketing in June of 2018 discovered:
- 63% of consumers follow retailers on social to learn about sales.
- 60% follow retailers to keep up with new products.
- 29% follow to show support for the retailer.
- 23% follow because the retailer shares funny and interesting information.
- 23% follow because the retailer has a positive reputation
- 16% follow because they agree with the retailer’s stance on social and political issues.
When consumers were asked about why they engage with a retailer’s content on social media, here’s how they responded:
- 36% engage with content because the retailer promises a discount for sharing the post.
- 36% engage in order to share a product update or sale with their followers.
- 35% engage because they agree personally with the content of the post.
- 30% engage because the post is funny or interesting.
- 29% engage in order to share positive feedback with the retailer.
- 20% engage in order to share negative feedback with the retailer.
When it comes to which demographics are active on different social networks, the survey discovered:
- Gen Z consumers are more likely to have YouTube (77%) and Instagram (77%) accounts than a Facebook account (74%).
- Millennials (89%) and Gen X (88%) are most likely to be on Facebook.
- More Gen Z consumers (56%) are on Twitter compared to Millennials (50%) and Gen X (39%).
- Snapchat is the least used social network among all respondents (30%), followed by Twitter (36%).
- Only 11% of respondents are not on any of the major social networks.
For more information, download the full report here.
