Technical SEO Strategy: Expert Tips To Maximize Website Performance

Wondering why your carefully crafted content isn’t climbing the search rankings?

You might be overlooking a crucial piece of the puzzle: technical SEO.

It’s easy to get lost in content optimization and on-page SEO, but the real game-changer lies behind the scenes.

Technical SEO is basically the backbone of your website’s performance, ensuring that search engines can find, crawl, and index your pages effectively.

So if your site’s technical foundation hasn’t been a top priority, you could be missing out on major ranking opportunities.

But it’s never too late to pivot – if you’re ready to start maximizing your web performance and outranking your competition, our upcoming webinar is one you won’t want to miss.

Join us live on July 17, as we lay out an actionable framework for auditing and improving your technical SEO across four key pillars:

Discoverability is all about how easily search engines can find your website and its pages. Crawlability ensures that search engine bots can navigate and access your site without any issues. Indexability means your pages can be stored in the search engine’s database and shown in search results. User Experience (UX) focuses on making sure your site is easy for visitors to navigate and enjoyable to use.

Our presenters Steven van Vessum, Director of Organic Marketing at Conductor and Alexandra Dristas, Principal Solutions Consultant at Conductor, will explore ways you can implement core technical SEO best practices.

You’ll also learn which to prioritize based on impact, as well as how to maintain these improvements moving forward.

In this webinar, we’ll cover the following topics:

Optimizing for Discoverability: Learn how creating a clear sitemap and well-organized site architecture helps search engines find and index your pages efficiently.

Improving Crawl Budget: Ensure search engine bots focus on valuable pages rather than getting stuck in loops or wasting resources on low-priority content.

Leveraging Schema and Headings: How using Schema markup and optimizing your heading structure can help improve indexability in search results.

Core Web Vitals and Accessibility: Discover best practices to provide a seamless and satisfying experience for all visitors.

Monitoring Technical SEO: Learn the top tools and processes to continuously identify and fix technical issues, maintaining optimal site performance.

Don’t miss this opportunity to elevate your technical SEO strategy and boost your search visibility.

Plus, if you stick around after the presentation, Steven and Alexandra will be answering questions live in our Q&A session.

Sign up now and get the expert insights you need to rank higher on SERPs.