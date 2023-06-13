Your Ultimate Guide To A Successful Technical SEO Audit [Workbook + Ebook]

We get it – running a technical SEO audit on your website can be a tedious task.

But we know how vital it is to a site’s overall performance and search ranking.

The thought of diving into all the details of your site can be overwhelming; plus, you need to be thorough if you want your audit to be successful.

So, what are some ways you can make your auditing process more efficient?

How To Do A Successful SEO Audit

While there’s no universal approach to SEO audits, there are some fundamental things you should look out for.

We’ve compiled those things into our Complete Technical SEO Audit Workbook!

This workbook + ebook combo is your all-inclusive guide and SEO audit template for performing a technical SEO audit.

(It’s basically the cheatsheet you never knew you needed!)

Inside, you’ll find all of the data and references you’ll need to get started, plus advanced audit tactics to help streamline your strategy.

Use the workbook to:

Track the progress of your technical and on-page SEO audits.

the progress of your technical and on-page SEO audits. Monitor fix implementations.

fix implementations. Organize and combine data.

and combine data. Communicate your results effectively to clients and stakeholders while providing background data.

How The SEO Audit Template Works

Our SEO audit workbook was made for any level of SEO specialist, from professional experts looking to solve their most complex auditing issues to beginners just getting started.

Simply download the workbook and ebook bundle and follow the steps.

Step 1: Audit 60 Technical SEO Elements

Use the Technical Audit Checklist tab to track the auditing of 60 technical elements of your site, including crawl optimization, performance, and accessibility.

Step 2: Audit 24 On-Page SEO Elements

Use the On-Page Audit Checklist tab to help check all your pages for 24 on-page elements ranging from duplicate content and internal links to structured data and international targeting.

Step 3: Add Relevant SEO Audit Discoveries

Insert relevant data tables from your audit tools into the Data tabs.

Step 4: Compile Your Findings Into An SEO Recommendation Template

Summarize and prioritize your findings in the Audit Recommendations tab.

Ready to take the guesswork out of your audits and improve your technical and on-page SEO tactics?

Download this exclusive SEO audit bundle and keep our template handy to refer back to as you go through your SEO auditing process.

Anytime you need help analyzing and fixing your websites, just open the workbook and access the tips and tricks you need to keep you on track.

Meanwhile, the complementary ebook will serve as your guide to using the workbook effectively – containing everything from detailed instructions to advanced tips and expert insights.

Use the ebook to learn more about:

Diagnosing and testing issues in Chrome DevTools.

Combining datasets in Excel/Sheets.

How the right SEO audit tools can help simplify your strategy.

And more.

What’s inside the ebook?

Introduction: Using The Template by Ben Steele, Senior Editor at SEJ.

by Ben Steele, Senior Editor at SEJ. SEO Audit Tools by Brian Harnish, Senior SEO Analyst.

by Brian Harnish, Senior SEO Analyst. Advanced SEO Audit Techniques: Excel by Angie Nikoleychuk, Content Marketing Manager at SEJ.

by Angie Nikoleychuk, Content Marketing Manager at SEJ. Advanced SEO Audit Techniques: Chrome Developer Tools by Ruth Everett, SEO Testing Consultant at SearchPilot.

This workbook and ebook package is the ultimate solution for simpler, more in-depth SEO audits.

Finally, you can run your technical and on-page SEO audits with confidence, knowing that you’ve ticked all the right boxes and left no stone unturned.

Ready to start leveling up your auditing strategy and boosting SEO performance?

Download The Complete Technical SEO Audit Workbook now and see how better quality website audits can help your business start ranking where it belongs – at the top of SERPs!

Featured Image and In-article Image: Paulo Bobita/Search Engine Journal