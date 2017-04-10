Want to learn the steps needed to create and execute a successful strategy for an enterprise-level link building campaign?

If so, make sure to reserve your spot and join us for the next live SEJ ThinkTank on April 19 at 2 p.m. ET.

Why You Should Attend

Our featured presenter will be Nicole DeLeon, founder and lead strategist of North Star Inbound. During the 45-minute webinar, DeLeon will share:

How to clearly define your campaign’s link building goals as well as your target audiences.

How to implement sustainable link building campaigns over an extended period of time.

How to combine the art and science of link building into well-defined processes.

Internal questions and roles you need to account for.

Best tools and resources to establish your link building processes.

Steps and methodology to pinpoint the most linkable audiences.

How to execute effective outreach and link building metrics.

After DeLeon’s presentation, there will be a Q&A session hosted by SEJ Founder Loren Baker. This will be your opportunity to get any questions you have answered live.

Who Should Attend

This webinar is perfect for SEO professionals and marketers at:

Established enterprises that want to create a scalable link building strategy.

Newly minted enterprises looking to create sustainable link building campaigns.

Companies in transition to large-scale operations that need to lay a foundation for link building processes.

Because even big businesses need help creating effective link building campaigns.

Create a Successful Enterprise Link Building Campaign

If you want to step up your link building game and create a scalable enterprise-level strategy, register now to reserve your spot! This webinar is free for all attendees.

