Study Reveals the Top 5 SEO Mistakes Made by Marketing Agencies

A study of top marketing agencies in the UK reveals the most common mistakes made when it comes to SEO.

Reboot Online audited the top 30 ranking marketing agencies in the UK, including itself, to discover the marketing and SEO mistakes being made.

The 5 most common SEO issues found were:

70% of agencies had a poor page speed- the average score given was 41

63% of agencies had a lack of internal linking

57% of agencies had undesirable pages indexed by Google.

52% of agencies had pages containing thin content.

47% of agencies had pages poorly optimized for keywords

Other honorable mentions, so to speak, include:

33% of agencies have a poor backlink profile.

27% of the firms were revealed to have copied content from other parts of the web.

20% of digital marketing agencies had poor meta titles (especially for service landing pages).

20% of agencies hadn’t updated their blog in over 6 months.

17% of agencies had no ‘about us’ page.

After analyzing all the mistakes made by agencies, the study included a brief section on the things they’re doing well.

Agencies are doing exceptionally well when it comes to E-A-T, the study finds. That assessment is based on the following factors:

100% had a marketing blog.

100% had HTTPS.

29 of the 30 agencies had a social media presence.

100% had displayed their contact information.

83% had an “about” or “meet the team” page.

For further analysis of these findings, read the full study here.