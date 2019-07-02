Start Now!
Advertisement

Study Claims Instagram Engagement Has Been in Decline Since May

Matt Southern Matt Southern
Matt Southern SEJ STAFF Matt SouthernLead News Writer at Search Engine Journal
Bio
Follow
 / 
  • 21
    SHARES
  • 154
    READS
Study Claims Instagram Engagement Has Been in Decline Since May
ADVERTISEMENT

A study claims overall engagement across Instagram is down and has been sharply declining since early May 2019.

Trust Insights, a marketing data and consulting firm, analyzed over 1.4 million Instagram posts from the beginning of January to the middle of June.

The study defines engagement rate as the total number of interactions on a post divided by the size of the account’s following at the time of posting.

Here are some of the key findings of the study.

Instagram engagement is down

As of mid-April, the maximum average engagement rate for the accounts included in the study was 1.54%.

Engagement rate now hovers around 0.9%, which is down 1.1% from earlier this year. In addition, the average number of interactions is down 18% since the beginning of the year.

According to the study, brands are suffering from this decline in engagement as well as individual influencers.

Fashion influencers went from a maximum engagement rate of 4.3% on February 17 to a minimum of 2.4% on June 20

That represents a 44% decline in engagement, meaning influencers were reportedly hit harder than brands.

The study doesn’t offer any insight into what is causing the decline, noting that there haven’t been any substantive API changes.

If you market your business on Instagram, know that you aren’t alone if your engagement has been down over the past month.

The study only measured engagement with feed posts. It did not take into account engagement with stories.

For more information, see the full study here.

CategoryNewsInstagram
ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Ebook
Matt Southern

Matt Southern

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a degree in communications, Matt ... [Read full bio]

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Related Posts
Advertisement
Read the Next Article
Read the Next