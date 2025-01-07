Study: 47% Find Search Terms Irrelevant During Product Research

A recent study from Reddit shows that many people are frustrated with traditional search engines and ads, pushing them to seek product recommendations on community platforms.

The study found that 47% of social media users find “irrelevant search terms” particularly annoying during online product research. This frustration drives users to Reddit, where they can engage in discussions and receive personalized advice.

These findings suggest Reddit plays an increasingly important role in consumer decision-making.

Consumer Frustrations With Search

The study suggests there’s a growing gap between what users expect from search engines and what they deliver.

Almost half (47%) of the users surveyed were unhappy with search engines because they couldn’t find relevant, helpful answers during product research.

As a result, many users are turning to Reddit for better, context-specific recommendations.

71% of respondents said that Reddit is the best social media platform for finding quick and specific answers to their questions.

Reddit’s Role in the Purchase Journey

Reddit’s research shows how important the platform is in the buying process, from discovering products to making decisions.

The study finds that ads on Reddit help create more conversations about brands, which increases their visibility.

For every 1,000 ad impressions on Reddit, advertisers get about two organic posts, averaging 3,500 views.

The study also reveals that 23% of recommendation posts on Reddit lead to “redirection.” This means users start considering brands they had not thought about before.

These redirections usually occur when users ask for help, such as when they want advice on products that better suit their needs.

Reddit vs. Other Recommendation Sources

One of the study’s more striking claims is that Reddit recommendations are more trusted than many other forms of advice.

According to the findings, 42% of social media users value Reddit recommendations over other sources, including influencer-sponsored posts, branded ads, and even some expert reviews.

While Reddit recommendations ranked slightly below expert review sites (+17%) and consumer review sites (+15%) in terms of influence, they reportedly outperformed social media ads and influencer posts.

This suggests an increasing preference for community-driven recommendations over more traditional forms of advertising.

Reddit’s Reach Compared to Influencers

The study claims that Reddit’s reach is comparable to, or in some cases greater than, traditional influencer marketing:

82 Reddit recommendation posts reportedly reach the same audience as an article on an endemic review site.

Six Reddit posts are said to match the reach of an Instagram influencer with 100,000 followers.

Eight Reddit posts equal the reach of a TikTok influencer with the same follower count.

Given that an estimated 25% of Reddit posts are recommendation-related, the platform’s potential for scale is significant.

For example, over 25,000 recommendation posts were recorded in the beauty category alone in December.

Balancing Reddit’s Claims

While Reddit’s findings highlight the platform’s potential as a discovery and recommendation tool, it’s important to view these claims in the context of the study’s source.

As a platform promoting itself as a solution to consumer frustrations, Reddit is interested in positively presenting its influence.

That said, the data does align with broader industry trends, showing a growing demand for authentic, peer-driven recommendations.

Consumers increasingly prioritize trust and personalization in their decision-making processes, and platforms like Reddit offer a space for this type of engagement.

Looking Ahead

Reddit’s research shows how consumer behavior is changing. Consumers increasingly value personalized recommendations from their communities over traditional discovery methods.

This shift could change how brands interact with consumers. Right now, Reddit’s statement that “conversation is the new influencer” highlights an important trend to watch.

Methodology

The study surveyed 1,000 social media users across seven key product verticals—laptops, TVs, cars, refrigerators, credit cards, makeup, and movie tickets—totaling 7,000 respondents.

Participants were asked to evaluate various recommendation sources, including Reddit posts, influencer-sponsored content, expert reviews, and branded ads.

Featured Image: voronaman/Shutterstock