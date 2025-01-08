Study: 40% Of Consumers Support Brand Trend-Jumping

Social media influences modern culture and consumer behavior, so brands are pressured to stay relevant.

The 2025 Sprout Social Index reveals that 40% of consumers find it “cool” when brands engage in viral trends, while 33% consider it “embarrassing.”

Additionally, 27% of respondents say that participating in trends is only effective within 24-48 hours.

This data highlights the balance brands must maintain when engaging with online culture.

Generational Divide on Trend Participation

People’s views on brands that follow trends vary by generation. Gen Z, most active on TikTok and Instagram, often supports trend-following brands, while Boomers tend to disapprove.

This difference shows that brands need to understand their audiences.

Younger consumers may appreciate brands that engage in trends, as long as it feels genuine. In contrast, older consumers may require a more cautious approach to avoid alienation.

Success requires more than just being timely; authenticity and relatability are key.

Jumping on a viral meme or hashtag can seem forced if it lacks a clear connection to the brand. Brands should understand the cultural context of the trends they join.

A Balanced Approach to Trends

Engaging in trends can attract audiences and show cultural awareness, but it’s not a one-size-fits-all solution.

Data reveals that consumers value originality and consistent engagement just as much as aligning with trends.

Posting solely to maintain visibility or jumping on every viral moment can weaken a brand’s identity and fail to connect with its audience.

Instead, brands should adopt a balanced approach, which includes:

Selective Participation : Identify trends that align with the brand’s values, voice, and audience interests.

: Identify trends that align with the brand’s values, voice, and audience interests. Cultural Awareness : Understand the deeper cultural significance of trends to ensure participation feels organic rather than opportunistic.

: Understand the deeper cultural significance of trends to ensure participation feels organic rather than opportunistic. Original Content: Enhance trend-based content with original, human-centric storytelling that builds trust and loyalty over time.

What This Means For Marketers

Joining trends can help connect with audiences, but it needs to be done carefully. Brands should consider the benefits of engaging with a trend versus the risk of seeming fake or out of touch.

To be successful, marketers should:

Focus on Relevant Trends: Use social listening tools to find conversations and trends that matter to their target audience. Act Fast: Create quick workflows to take advantage of trends within 24 to 48 hours. Stay True to Their Identity: Make sure all content, whether related to trends or not, reflects the brand’s core values and personality.

Looking Ahead

The 2025 Sprout Social Index shows how consumers feel about participating in trends.

About 40% support trend participation, while 33% oppose it. This divide highlights the need for careful decision-making.

Brands that value authenticity, cultural understanding, and quick actions will better connect with trends without losing their identity or driving away their audience.

Marketers must consider their audience’s preferences and online environment. When done correctly, joining trends can make a brand more relevant and help create lasting customer relationships.

