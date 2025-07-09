Stop Paying the Google Ads Tax Without Realizing It [Webinar]

Most brands don’t know they’re wasting money on branded ads. Are you one of them?

What if your Google Ads strategy is quietly draining your budget? Many advertisers are paying high CPCs even when there’s no real competition. It’s often because they’re unknowingly bidding against themselves.

Join BrandPilot AI on July 17, 2025 for a live session with Jenn Paterson and John Beresford, as they explain The Uncontested Paid Search Problem and how to stop it before it eats into your performance.

In this data-backed session, you’ll learn:

Why CPCs rise even without competitor bidding

How to detect branded ad waste in your own account

What this hidden flaw is costing your brand

Tactical strategies to reclaim lost budget and improve your results

Why this matters:

Brands are overspending on Google Ads without knowing the real reason. If you’re running branded search campaigns, this session will show you how to identify and fix what’s costing you the most.

Register today to protect your spend and improve performance. If you can’t attend live, sign up anyway and we’ll send you the full recording after the event.