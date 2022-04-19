State Of Organic Marketing In 2022: SEO Top Priorities

Do you know where to focus your SEO efforts this year?

How has your organization been adapting to an ever-changing landscape of global events?

Wondering how other digital marketers are planning for success moving forward?

There are a lot of new changes and strategies in place for 2022.

Still, one thing remains constant across all organic marketing – providing the best digital experience for your audience.

On April 13, I moderated a sponsored webinar presented by Jenny Li, Conductor’s Product Marketing Manager, and Sara Tejelo, Market Research Analyst.

They presented Conductor’s survey results on marketers’ top challenges and how they expect to succeed in 2022.

From the data, they provided insights into which organic strategies you’ll need to implement to find the right focus areas and gain influence within your organization.

Here is a summary of the webinar. To access the entire presentation, complete the form.

How This Data Was Collected

Conductor surveyed over 350 marketers who hold responsibility for their brand’s website domains.

Respondents came from a combination of enterprise (>1,000 employees) and mid-market (500- 1,000 employees) companies.

They also segmented respondents based on their organic maturity stages.

[Learn how organic maturity is defined] Instantly access the webinar →

Key Organic Marketing Survey Findings

1. Marketers Cited Positive Trends Despite COVID-19.

48-60% of organic teams experienced positive changes from budget to productivity.

Also, despite remote work, teams saw the biggest positive impact on productivity and the ability to achieve goals.

2. Organic Marketing Programs Had An Increased Impact On Website Performance.

90% of companies with high organic maturity saw at least a 5% increase.

[See the data] Instantly access the webinar →

The next step is for decision-makers to better understand how SEO can drive revenue and brand awareness, plus recognize how vital it is to incorporate it into overall marketing strategies.

3. Companies Are Investing More In Organic Marketing Budgets.

20% of respondents saw a significant increase in organic budget.

This is 7% higher than the same results for paid budget.

4. More Executives Are Starting To See The Value Of Organic Marketing.

86% of organizations with high organic maturity expect their budgets to increase over the next 12 months.

Buy-in is crucial for unlocking SEO potential, so it’s best to consider how executives are being educated on SEO and organic marketing.

[See the data] Instantly access the webinar →

5. The Growing Importance Of Digital Is Driving Positive Expectations.

About three-fourths of respondents anticipate a positive shift in goals, productivity, headcount, and budget.

Marketers don’t have to keep fighting for organic marketing buy-in; more enterprises are starting to realize that.

6. Collaboration Is Key To SEO Success.

Other teams from low-maturity organizations only collaborate with SEO professionals 32% of the time vs. 94% from high maturity organizations.

It’s evident why SEO requests take some time for these organizations.

[Find out how long SEO requests should take] Instantly access the webinar →

Successful organic marketing requires teams to be aligned around customer needs.

So, it’s essential to discover the bottlenecks, figure out how to get things done faster, and inform executives where they can help.

There are many opportunities for SEO to play a part across an organization, and it often just requires more education.

7. In-House Organic Marketing Drives Higher Performance Vs. Outsourcing.

In-house organic efforts drove 12% more website traffic than fully-outsourced efforts.

No one has the same in-depth understanding of your business priorities as an enhanced in-house resource does.

[See the data] Instantly access the webinar →

8. SEO Technology Enables Robust Tracking, Implementation & Collaboration.

Most mature companies report a more robust performance and use a fully-integrated SEO platform.

Outlook For 2022

Collaboration and implementation are a top priority. Team priorities tend to reflect how they execute SEO. Digital advertising and UX investments are increasingly important.

[Find out the other strategic channels] Instantly access the webinar →

Key Takeaways

Organizations with higher levels of organic maturity were more resilient overall against the effects of COVID-19.

In-house organic efforts drove 12% more website traffic than fully-outsourced efforts.

70% of organizations expect to see some increase in their organic marketing budget in 2022.

The top three strategic channels for digital marketing leaders in 2022 are digital advertising, website user experience, and content marketing.

Building more effective collaboration between SEOs and others in an organization is a top priority for both leaders and digital marketers in 2022.

[Slides] State Of Organic Marketing In 2022: SEO Top Priorities

Here’s the presentation:

State Of Organic Marketing In 2022: Top SEO Priorities from Search Engine Journal

Join Us For Our Next Webinar!

3 Overlooked Ways To Improve Inbound Marketing ROI

Have big campaign goals but a small staff or budget?

Learn how to improve lead quality and campaign ROI using unique inbound marketing methods that are often missed in our next webinar on April 20 at 2 p.m. ET.