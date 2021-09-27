Where should I focus my SEO strategy for the next year?

What emerging factors will help me get ahead of my competition?

What threats could hinder my success?

Join our next Search Engine Journal webinar on Wednesday, September 28 at 10 a.m. ET and see how SEO changes over the past year can guide your strategy for the next 12 months.

Shelley Walsh, Special Projects Editor at Search Engine Journal, will walk you through ways to spot new opportunities, stay ahead of your competition, and grow your business.

In this presentation, you’ll learn:

Where to focus your efforts right now based on the most successful areas of digital marketing.

How to navigate the two biggest threats to SEO.

Ways to outpace your competitors using successful emerging factors.

Bonus: We’ll take a super quick look at client budgets for all our agencies out there.

You’ll have the opportunity to ask about your unique situation, too, in a live Q&A session.

Can’t make the webinar live? Register now and we’ll send you the on-demand version after the event.