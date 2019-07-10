Start Now!
Advertisement

Sponsored Posts From Instagram Influencers Are Driving Less Engagement

Matt Southern Matt Southern
Matt Southern SEJ STAFF Matt SouthernLead News Writer at Search Engine Journal
Bio
Follow
 / 
  • 105
    READS
Sponsored Posts From Instagram Influencers Are Driving Less Engagement
ADVERTISEMENT

A recent study shows that Instagram influencers are getting hit hard by the reported decline in engagement across the platform.

According to data shared with Mobile Marketer, from analytics firm InfluencerDB, engagement rates for sponsored and organic posts are nearing all-time lows.

Engagement is measured by comparing the average number of likes on each Instagram post to the number of followers of the account.

The study shows that the engagement rate for sponsored posts was 2.4% in Q1 2019, down from 4% three years earlier.

During the same time periods, the engagement rate of organic posts dropped from 4.5% to 1.9%.

Engagement is reportedly down across every industry category of influencer including beauty, fashion, food, lifestyle, fitness, and travel.

The study notes that engagement rates for travel influencers have been nearly cut in half – down from 8% in 2018 to 4.5% in 2019.

Sponsored posts still drive the most engagement

Despite not driving as much engagement, sponsored posts are still driving more engagement than organic posts.

The popularity of sponsored posts has grown to the point that Instagram feeds are now full of them, which is spreading engagement rates thin.

Instagram is especially saturated when it comes to sponsored posts in the fashion industry, which makes up 25% of all sponsored posts.

The food industry accounts for 12% of all sponsored posts, beauty accounts for 7%, and the travel industry has the least amount of sponsored posts at 5%.

The study suggests that marketers may see better engagement with sponsored posts when they’re published by “nano-influencers.”

Nano-influencers have a smaller reach, but their followers are highly dedicated.

According to a separate study from InfluencerDB, the average number of influencers used in a single campaign is 726.

This indicates that marketers are working with a greater number of nano-influencers as opposed to just a few major influencers.

Instagram is working on a new ad unit that will allow brands to expand the reach of sponsored posts, but it’s not ready for a wide rollout at this time.

CategoryNewsInstagram
ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Ebook
Matt Southern

Matt Southern

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a degree in communications, Matt ... [Read full bio]

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Related Posts
Advertisement
Read the Next Article
Read the Next