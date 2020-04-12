Ever notice the blue checkmark beside the names of people you idolize on social platforms?

That’s right, this one.

The checkmark might not look like much, but it means:

The account is authentic.

The account belongs to a celebrity or industry leader.

If you’re a business owner, getting that checkmark on your social media accounts can:

Make you stand out in the crowd.

Show your followers you’re influential in your industry.

Boost your self-confidence. 😉

A verified account on any social platform will give you the same result: a stronger online presence.

However, getting your account verified on each platform is different.

So, how do you get this coveted blue checkmark on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram?

How do you get Google’s blue shield or Pinterest’s red checkbox?

Read on to find out how to get your social media accounts verified.

How to Verify Your Facebook Account

The blue check on Facebook is called a verification badge.

Here’s how to get yours.

Make Sure You Meet the Criteria for Getting Verified

Before you get your badge, Facebook will look into your account to see if it meets their criteria for verification.

Here are four things Facebook will look for.

The authenticity of your account. They’ll want to make sure you’re using your real personal or business name.

They’ll want to make sure you’re using your real personal or business name. Your account’s uniqueness. Your account should be interesting and specific (no general names like “cat memes” or “funny photos”).

Your account should be interesting and specific (no general names like “cat memes” or “funny photos”). A complete setup. Your account doesn’t have to be fancy, but it does need a profile photo, an about section, and one post.

Your account doesn’t have to be fancy, but it does need a profile photo, an about section, and one post. A noteworthy account. No, you can’t pay for a verification badge. You need to prove you qualify for a badge by showing that real people search for your account.

Request a Verification Badge from Facebook

To apply for your badge, fill out Facebook’s contact form.

If you’re verifying a personal account, you’ll need to submit one government-issued ID.

This can be your driver’s license, passport, or national identification card.

If you’re verifying a business account, you’ll need:

Tax exemption documents.

Articles of incorporation.

A certificate of formation.

A copy of a utility or phone bill.

A written explanation detailing why your account should receive a verification badge.

URLs that prove your account’s notability.

As soon as you submit your request, it’ll take you anywhere from 48 hours to 45 days to get verification.

If your request is denied, you can apply again after 30 days.

How to Verify Your Instagram Account

Instagram and Facebook have similar methods for account verification. Here’s how to get started on Instagram.

Step 1: Log into the Instagram account you want to verify.

Step 2: Go to your profile and tap the options button at the rightmost corner of your screen.

Step 3: Click on your Settings, then go to Account. You’ll see an option for Request Verification.

Step 4: Fill in your information and provide a government-issued ID.

Step 5: Wait for your verification badge. Like Facebook, you can request a badge again after 30 days if you get denied.

How to Verify Your Twitter Account

Twitter was the social platform that started it all.

It was the first to hand out blue badges to verify accounts.

Compared with Facebook and Instagram, getting verified on Twitter is simple.

All you need to do is make sure your account doesn’t lack any important information.

Then, you can prove your brand’s worth by showcasing a few example URLs of your web properties.

The bad news is Twitter account verification is on hold for now.

According to Twitter, they’re working on a new verification program.

The good news is, if you already have a blue badge, it won’t be removed from your account.

How to Verify Your Google My Business Account

Even if you skip getting verified on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, never skip verification on Google My Business.

This is super important because the blue verification shield you get will show up when users look for you on Search or Maps.

Here’s how to get verified on Google My Business.

Sign into your account on the platform.

Select Verify Now and request a verification postcard (on-screen prompts will make this super simple).

and request a verification postcard (on-screen prompts will make this super simple). Once you receive your verification postcard, type the verification code into it.

That’s it!

You’ll receive the blue shield that tells people your website’s information is accurate and updated.

How to Verify Your Pinterest Account

Instead of a blue verification mark, Pinterest has an attractive red checkbox next to all verified account names.

Check it out.

The good news is getting this cool checkbox is super easy.

Just follow these three steps.

Log into your account and go to the Settings

Upload your business logo as a profile picture.

You’re verified!

Remember, you can only verify your account if you’ve already claimed your website on Pinterest.

How to Verify Your TikTok Account

TikTok is super popular today.

It’s where the young (and young at heart) gather to create buzz and have fun with creative photos and videos.

With TikTok, however, verification isn’t in your hands.

There are two possible ways of getting verified:

Becoming a verified user. This means you’re a world-renown superstar like Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian-West, or Rihanna.

This means you’re a world-renown superstar like Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian-West, or Rihanna. Becoming a popular user. If you keep creating fun content people love, TikTok can select you as one of its popular users.

The Benefits of Verifying Your Account on Social Platforms

Standing out on social media is essential today.

With 3.8 billion users, it’s the perfect place to showcase your skills and market your brand.

But how can you show you’re a leader in your industry?

How can you prove you’re a well-known brand?

It’s simple. Get your social account verified.

When you do, you’ll stand out in the crowd.

You’ll show users you’re an industry leader.

And you’ll get that special boost of self-confidence every time you visit your profile page.

More Resources:

Image Credits

All screenshots taken by author, March 2020