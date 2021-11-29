SMS Marketing For Local Business: Trends You’ll Need In 2022 [Webinar]

Are you reaching all of your customers and prospects?

How can you finally cut through the noise and get their full attention?

Leverage SMS marketing – a method that has a 98% open rate.

Mobile devices make it easy to reach customers. Today’s customers expect businesses to provide a better experience and to interact with them differently on mobile.

Discover how important SMS marketing has become for local businesses and how to make it work effectively by building a proper opt-in and nurturing strategy for success.

Join our upcoming webinar on Wednesday, Dec 8 at 2 p.m. ET for insights into how consumers feel about texting local businesses based on a study of more than 1,000 consumers.

Join Matt Boyce, Marketing Director, and Austin Miller, Partner Marketing Manager at Podium, for a discussion on how local businesses can use text messaging to create a powerful marketing strategy.

You’ll learn:

How customer preferences impact local businesses.

How to create an effective text message strategy (and what to avoid).

How local businesses of all sizes can benefit from promotional text messaging.

You’ll have the opportunity to ask about your unique situation, too, in a live Q&A session.

Can’t make the webinar live? Register now and we’ll send you the on-demand version after the event.