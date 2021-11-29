SMS Marketing For Local Business: Trends You’ll Need In 2022 [Webinar]

Are you reaching all of your customers and prospects?
How can you finally cut through the noise and get their full attention?
Leverage SMS marketing – a method that has a 98% open rate.
Mobile devices make it easy to reach customers. Today’s customers expect businesses to provide a better experience and to interact with them differently on mobile.
Discover how important SMS marketing has become for local businesses and how to make it work effectively by building a proper opt-in and nurturing strategy for success.
Join our upcoming webinar on Wednesday, Dec 8 at 2 p.m. ET for insights into how consumers feel about texting local businesses based on a study of more than 1,000 consumers.
Join Matt Boyce, Marketing Director, and Austin Miller, Partner Marketing Manager at Podium, for a discussion on how local businesses can use text messaging to create a powerful marketing strategy.
You’ll learn:
- How customer preferences impact local businesses.
- How to create an effective text message strategy (and what to avoid).
- How local businesses of all sizes can benefit from promotional text messaging.
You’ll have the opportunity to ask about your unique situation, too, in a live Q&A session.
Can’t make the webinar live? Register now and we’ll send you the on-demand version after the event.