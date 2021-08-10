SMS Marketing: 9 Best Practices for 2021 [Webinar]

Looking to build an effective SMS marketing campaign for your local business?

Register now for this sponsored Search Engine Journal webinar to find out how to do it.

Thomas Clawson, Partner Marketing Manager at Podium, will cover everything you need to know about SMS marketing – from simple tips and compliance concerns to building a world-class opt-in flow.

We’re hosting this webinar twice so you can select the date and time that works best for you:

Wednesday, August 18 at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, August 19 at 10 a.m. ET

Did you know text is the only marketing channel with a 98% open rate? But many businesses still overlook its value.

In this presentation, you’ll learn how to:

Market like a human with personalized messages.

Increase responses and promotional engagement.

Provide value to your opt-in list.

You’ll have the opportunity to ask about your unique situation, too, in a live Q&A session.

Can’t make the webinar live? Register now and we’ll send you the on-demand version after the event.