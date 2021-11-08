Is attracting local holiday traffic important to you right now?

Messages sent via SMS (or text messaging) have an open rate of 97%, according to a study from messaging platform Podium.

The holiday season is the perfect time to start exploring SMS marketing.

We’re gift-wrapping the latest tips for successful SMS campaigns in our next Search Engine Journal webinar on Wednesday, November 17 at 2 p.m. ET.

With Matt Boyce, Senior Director of Partner Marketing at Podium, you’ll learn eight specific tips and tricks for creating effective SMS campaigns and increasing the ROI of your holiday marketing efforts.

Many retailers expect to see spending increase this holiday season, because this will be the first season in a while that many will be able to gather with friends and loved ones.

Take advantage of the expected spike.

This presentation will show you how to:

Grow your SMS opt-in list for the holidays

Optimize conversions during the holiday shopping season

Create effective SMS messaging that converts text recipients into customers

Discover how text messaging can be a valuable holiday marketing strategy.

You’ll have the opportunity to ask about your unique situation, too, in a live Q&A session.

Can’t make the webinar live? Register now, and we’ll send you the on-demand version after the event.