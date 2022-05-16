Similarweb Acquires SEO & Rank Tracking Company Rank Ranger

On May 16, Similarweb announced it has acquired Rank Ranger, an SEO and rank tracking company.

This allows the Tel Aviv, Israel-based digital intelligence provider to offer term rank tracking alongside its keyword research and analysis tools.

With cross-search engine capabilities, the combined power of these companies seeks to provide search professionals with better insights into traffic-driving keywords.

Purchase Enhances Similarweb’s SEO Capabilities

This acquisition, the terms of which were not disclosed, means Similarweb users will now be able to monitor, track and report on keyword rankings over time.

The combined functionality of this merger should allow search professionals to quickly identify ways to grow traffic and generate better returns on their search investments.

Or Offer, Similarweb’s Chief Executive Officer, said in a blog post:

“By combining our existing industry-leading keyword traffic analysis features and unique data sets with Rank Ranger’s standout rank tracking and SEO tools, we are significantly expanding our SEO product suite for enterprises, which we’re confident will drive a powerful competitive advantage for our customers.”

Rank Ranger Provides Optimization Tools For Search Professionals

Founded in 2009, Durham, North Carolina-based Rank Ranger has software tools designed to help businesses capitalize on both free and paid traffic opportunities.

This includes functionality for monitoring progress and measuring, optimizing and reporting on specific strategies.

The incorporation of these capabilities into daily workflows gives search professionals the ability to quickly react to changes in search engine rankings, whether caused by competitor content or trends in the market.

Shay Harel, Rank Ranger CEO and founder, said in a blog post:

“We are very excited to be joining forces with Similarweb. Similarweb has rapidly become the standard for companies to gauge their web and mobile-web competitiveness. We believe our approach to search ranking and monitoring makes for a really complementary fit with Similarweb’s keyword analysis capabilities and best-in-class traffic data.”

Rank Ranger will continue to operate as Rank Ranger, a Similarweb company.

Source: Similarweb

Featured Image: Natee Meepian/Shutterstock