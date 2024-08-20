Impactful Local SEO At Scale: Delivering Better Results To Clients

This post was sponsored by SERPs. The opinions expressed in this article are the sponsor’s own.

Providing SEO services to businesses with numerous locations can be challenging without a refined process. Multi-location SEO can be a drain on efficiency, impacting your ability to take on bigger projects or more clients.

However, delivering high-quality, Google-compliant SEO at scale doesn’t have to be difficult.

The secret is applying just enough automation where it counts to complement the real human work and knowledge of your agency. One highly effective strategy is leveraging AI for geo-targeted landing page creation – streamlining repetitive tasks and allowing you to do more with fewer resources.

With the right approach, you can achieve impactful local SEO at scale, ensuring better outcomes for your clients and sustainable growth for your business.

Not sure how to start? SERPs offers geo page automation tools and customized support to help you integrate white-hat landing page automation into your local SEO workflows.

This article covers four ways to enhance your multi-location service packages using AI and automation with tools like SERPs.

Build Standard Operating Procedures For Each Local SEO Client

Automation needs guardrails to ensure effective results and compliance with Google’s best practices. White-hat programmatic SEO requires planning, but this upfront work ensures a successful campaign that delivers the ROI your clients are looking for.

The first step is to develop a deep understanding of your client’s brand, ideal customer profiles (ICP), and current content strategy. This research gives you the keywords, emotional hooks, benefits, and features to guide the automation process.

This ensures that the landing pages your automated system creates are effective and also compliant with each brand’s style guide, voice, and marketing messaging.

When you use SERPs’ premium local SEO software, their team of experts will assist you by performing a full review of a domain of your choice. They will help you identify gaps in your clients’ strategy and website, as well as in your current SEO process.

Using this knowledge, you can build an SOP for all your current clients and future onboarding operations. A swift and insightful onboarding process will distinguish your agency from its competitors and set your campaigns up for success.

Use Human Assets To Seed AI Landing Page Creation

Before the algorithms generate new pages, develop high-quality seed content that they can draw from.

This is key to keeping the process white-hat and the outputs high-quality. Your team’s expertise shines during this stage because the better the seed content, the better the results of the campaign.

Think about how automated assets work in Google Ads. The AI tools take existing assets from a website and use them to generate new content to optimize ads. Your process will work similarly. The more you give the algorithms to work with, the better they’ll be able to optimize new pages.

The services SERPs provides are dedicated to helping agencies grow their local SEO programs and MRR.

They provide tools and strategies to streamline the production of geographically targeted landing pages. Your team provides the exceptional creative assets your clients already love you for.

This partnership of creativity and process leverages your expertise and knowledge of your clients to develop effective white-hat automation.

Apply Automated Landing Page Creation Using Consistent SOPs

Once you’ve established guidelines and developed seed content, apply AI tools to create landing pages for each geolocation your client wants to target.

To ensure that the new landing pages follow the necessary guidelines, place specific variables on your seed pages. This directs the AI where to apply variable content and ensures that critical messaging remains consistent across all of the new geo pages.

You maintain control of the quality standards because the AI isn’t creating the bulk of the original content. The purpose of the software is to allow your team to execute necessary optimization tasks automatically.

This is the ideal combination of expert human touch and automated workflow. It improves your capacity to deliver results at scale while also improving outcomes for your clients.

The results speak for themselves. SERPs has a number of testimonials and case studies you can review attesting to the effectiveness of this approach. Combining expertise and automation in this way is safe and efficient. Your customers will love the results, and so will ranking algorithms.

Apply Local Knowledge & Expertise To SEO Content

Different communities have different needs. Ask your clients about particular communities and locations they want to focus on.

High-priority pages will benefit from any insights you can gather about the needs of local customers. In addition to any information your client has, you can use reviews, questions, and local demographics to refine the messaging of individual pages once they’ve been created.

Local knowledge takes landing pages a step further in meeting Google’s quality standards. Identify any priority locations early in the client’s campaign so you can note which landing pages may require an additional touch after creation.

The best use of local SEO automation is in combination with your skills and knowledge as a marketer. Premium service and efficiency with automation don’t have to be mutually exclusive. Providing exceptional local SEO pages at scale while reducing the impact on your team improves both your service offerings and your ROI on those services.

Your Human Insight + AI Automation = Better Services & Bigger Profit Margins

Effective local SEO at scale can be achieved through best practices that prioritize human insight, efficient SOPs, and judicious use of automation.

The best way to think about AI is as a force multiplier to your efficiency. You must start with research, insights, and content created by humans to ensure high-quality outputs and white hat processes.

Then, apply AI to quickly execute landing page creation tasks according to specific variables.

The power of creating exceptional geo-targeted landing pages at scale is in freeing your team to do more of their best work and fewer monotonous tasks.

Deliver optimized local SEO landing pages with high-quality assets and content with SERPs.com. Increase traffic and revenue for your clients with fewer resources and a higher ROI on your services.

