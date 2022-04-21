SERP Trends & Top Keyword Data By Industry [Webinar]

Do you understand your audience well?

Are you aware of how they search and where they spend time online?

Do you know which search trends and keywords to focus on this year?

Register now to learn more about a variety of SEO metrics across regions, more specifically in the U.S. and U.K., that can help you make more data-driven decisions.

You’ll discover:

SERP features by industry.

The fastest-growing industries in organic search traffic, along with engagement metrics.

Keyword difficulty by sector and region.

Many businesses fail to take advantage of emerging trends, which results in sluggish results and stagnant campaigns.

Help your business rise above the rest.

Join Gerald Murphy, Senior Solution Business Manager at Similarweb, for an informative webinar on May 4 at 2 p.m. ET.

He will dive into which industries are growing, which are in decline, bounce rates, and other vital benchmarks for SEO success.

During a live Q&A session, you will have the opportunity to discuss your particular situation.

Can’t make the live webinar? We’ll send you the on-demand version after the event if you register now.