SEOmonitor’s New Rank Tracker: Faster, Data-Rich, Designed for SEO Agencies

This post was sponsored by SEOmonitor. The opinions expressed in this article are the sponsor’s own.

A reliable core rank tracker is crucial for the SEO business growth of your agency.

Many factors define that reliability, including:

Accurate, complete data sets.

Data update frequencies.

Accessibility, customization, and collaboration features.

User experience.

Customer support.

Plus, it’s important to take into account how the tool and the internal processes of your business tie in together.

That’s why, after looking at all the fundamental agency needs that our SEO tool can solve and talking with our users, we’ve changed to the core.

“We believe that if you can’t see it and understand it, you should not trust it. That’s why we doubled down on the transparency of our data and metrics. So users can see what’s under the hood and decide for themselves,” says Cosmin Negrescu, SEOmonitor’s founder and CEO.

But with this complete redesign, we wanted to create the best customer experience our rank tracker could provide: making it a lot faster, more intuitive, and easy to work with through a new, simplified interface.

On top of that, we’ve released long-awaited features our users requested over time. We also improved on every aspect that our customers loved about our rank tracker:

Data-rich and error-proof,

Daily granularity on both devices as standard, now with better SLA,

Proactive in responding to an agency’s rank tracking needs.

Let’s dive straight into the main optimized features and see how they solve particular agency tasks and goals.

Fresh & Fast Data When You Need It

You can analyze, strategize and understand the competitive landscape with different views.

Every navigation mode lets you focus on the relevant data while leaving redundant information out.

For example, in the Strategy view, you get to focus only on your SEO campaigns’ keywords and groups with all their attributes and their visibility performance.

In the Analysis view, on the other hand, the keywords and groups are enriched with organic traffic data, so you can check and report your performance.

Our ranks are updated daily, for both mobile and desktop – so you can trust the data and the timing.

Know What Changed in Your Keyword Groups

You can set keyword groups up and focus on the details that matter with search data, SERP data, and ranking data. You’ll connect all the necessary dots: monthly searches, SERP features, and ranking performance.

Plus, this is our solution to the pixel-based rank tracking (faulty) trend – we’re now computing the % of clicks on organic results from the total search volume, influenced by the SERP features mix on both devices.

Think about the following extreme example: you search for “weather” or “currency converter” and Google answers straight away with its designated SERP feature. It would be absurd to think about optimizing for such a query.

Now think about all the keywords with high search volume and many associated SERP features. What is the real clicks’ potential for that?

With our average CTR value for the top 10 positions research and the new calculus mentioned above, you get to know the answer:

Our tool further helps you analyze the quantity and quality of your keywords while having performance data right next to them – so you have the rank changes and specific warnings about the associated landing pages that you probably need to fix.

Is it your desired landing page associated with that keyword?

Are there any cannibalization issues?

Choose the Right Next Opportunity

It’s hard to analyze all the attributes of a keyword when trying to figure out which ones could generate the biggest impact in an SEO strategy.

It usually involves a lot of manual work in spreadsheets or scripts or simplifying the decision to one attribute, like the search volume. But we all know that’s far from good enough.

So we’ve upgraded our Opportunity metric and support you to decide quicker and more efficiently. You get a score from 0 to 10 that comprises the search, SERP, and ranking data, together with the tracked website’s difficulty to rank on those keywords.

You can spot low-hanging fruit and the next steps for your campaign. The opportunity metric is dynamic and lets you quickly identify the best keyword to optimize at any given time – like sorting all the “10” keywords which mean the opportunity is up for the taking:

You can always use it as a way to add more relevant keywords to your campaign, as well.

Know How to Explain All the Visibility Changes

Rank changes are easy to understand and trust. Group-level metrics are not.

Our Visibility metric solves that problem by its method of calculation: an impression share in the organic results that takes into account the rankings and monthly search volumes for every keyword in your list.

So, if you have a keyword ranking in Position 1 with a monthly search volume of 22,000 and another keyword ranking in the 24th position with a monthly search volume of 4,400, then we’ll estimate the number of impressions as 22,000 (100%) and 0 (0%), so your visibility would be 83.3%.

Having a concrete value helps you understand the performance of a keyword group, how your client fares against competitors, and what needs to be done there.

But another problem arises – how do you know what happened in a group that lost 5% visibility?

To make it quick and easy, we’ve added a thorough explainer to accompany your performance analysis. You can see which keyword-level changes generated the group-level impact. So you can answer that question with a few clicks.

You also get a breakdown of trends and Visibility changes, on both desktop and mobile.

Don’t Get Distracted By Misleading Keywords

With our smart group feature, you can organize everything to make sense of your campaign and we’ll sort it for you by ranking data, keyword attributes, automatic labels, traffic data, etc.

Basically, you filter the group and we save it and dynamically update it. More than 20 options are available here.

In our optimized rank tracker, you also get filters inside those smart groups, if you need to look at data at a more granular level.

Pro tip: We’ve introduced the Edit mode for power users. This is a simplified way for quick and easy keyword and group operations: adding, archiving, organizing them. You’ll manage 10x more lists without the extra lag.

The rank tracking core is the basis of our solutions that help agencies acquire, manage, and retain more clients.

To find out more about it, join our Agencies community, or discover how SEOmonitor can help your team, click here.

Discover our agency-focused SEO platform