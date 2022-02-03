Vacation dreams are closer to becoming a reality, and consumers are already making moves to plan their next, long-awaited trips.

Whether they’re booking tickets or shopping for suitcases, the first stop on their travel agenda is Google.

So, how do you make sure that your business is the one they’re seeing first?

Rachel Vandernick, Lead Consultant & Founder of The Vander Group, will share insights on how to position your brand to attract users from all angles and at every stage of the planning and traveling experience when she joins me on the SEJ Show.

Rachel Vandernick, Growth Marketing Expert At The Vander Group On The SEJ Show

Rachel Vandernick is a growth marketing expert with 10 years of experience in SEO, paid search, and influencer marketing.

She has extensive experience in ecommerce marketing within the beauty, subscription, and travel spaces. Rachel is also a writer for Search Engine Journal and has spoken at paid search conferences worldwide.

As we head into travel season, Rachel will share her insights on how to make your business visible on the Search Engine Journal Show at 3 p.m. ET on February 4, 2022.

Have questions? Ask below and don’t forget to catch it live on YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Have Questions For Rachel Vandernick? Ask Below



We’ll post a recap and link the video and podcast here after the show.