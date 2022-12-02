What 2022 SEO Shifts Could Mean For 2023 & Beyond [Webinar]

Have you ever felt overwhelmed by Google’s seemingly constant algorithm updates? If so, you’re certainly not alone.

Many SEO professionals are reeling from Google’s whirlwind of a year, with eight confirmed and several unconfirmed updates that have dropped in 2022.

And with so much volatility in search this past year, it can often feel like you’re scrambling to keep up.

But what does the chaos of 2022 mean for 2023? Can we expect more updates? Will we see more testing?

How can you get on the front end of Google’s new rollouts and make sure you’re prepared for the changes to come?

How can you adapt your SEO strategy to keep it fresh and relevant?

Key Takeaways From This Upcoming Google Algorithm Webinar

What a crazy 2022 for Google means for 2023.

How the growth of social media search will impact strategy next year.

What the popularity of visual search will mean going forward.

Trends To Watch For In 2023

As technology continues to evolve and new digital trends emerge, the SEO community must quickly adapt.

With image search becoming more prominent and Google starting to prioritize short-form videos on mobile SERPs, visual content is predicted to make a major impact on search rankings, going forward.

Between the rise of social media and the explosion of short-form video content, there are several factors expected to have a major impact on SEO in 2023.

Not only are people sharing more on social platforms now, but an increasing amount of people are relying on social media search to find what they’re looking for online.

This trend, plus the growing popularity of visual search, should be key considerations in your SEO strategy for next year.

Optimize Your SEO Strategy

