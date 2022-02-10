We know SEO works.

We know Influencer Marketing works.

We know Affiliate Marketing works.

In 2022, these three come together to give your business the extra boost needed to outperform your competitors.

And, we’re going to help you capitalize on these tactics.

Join Adam Riemer, CEO of Adam Riemer Marketing, Regina Fischedick, Senior Partner Manager of Refersion, and me on the SEJ Show this Friday, February 11, 2022, at 3 p.m. ET live on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Twitter. You can also subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast app.

They’ll talk about the state of affiliate marketing plus give you inside information on how to leverage influencer marketing’s merge with affiliate marketing to supercharge your SEO strategy.

Adam Riemer And Regina Fischedick Give Expert Advice On The SEJ Show

Adam Riemer is a true expert with more than a decade of experience in online marketing. Throughout his career, he has helped clients achieve transparent and measurable results in SEO, affiliate marketing, adware detection, PPC, and sales funnel management.

Regina Fischedick’s B2C client experience spans over 12 years, leveraging best practices and developing customized solutions that meet their business objectives. She also utilizes digital, social, print, and media channels to meet clients’ objectives.

Adam and Regina will share their insights on affiliate marketing and SEO on the Search Engine Journal Show on February 11, 2022, at 3 p.m. ET.

Don’t forget to tune in live on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Twitter, or download it wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Questions For Adam Riemer And Regina Fischedick? Ask Below!