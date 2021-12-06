SEO Shake-Up: IndexNow’s Instant SERP Updates Are Here [Podcast]

What if there were a more efficient way to notify search engines whenever your website content changed?

Does it bother you that search engine spiders have to crawl every URL they find?

On-demand indexing is here, and it’s shaking up the SEO landscape. You are now in control over when Bing, Yandex, and soon Google detect new and updated content.

Fabrice Canel, Principal Program Manager for Microsoft Bing, joins me on the Search Engine Journal Show on Friday, Dec 10, at 3 pm ET to discuss how IndexNow works and ways to incorporate it into your SEO strategy.

Fabrice Canel, Principal Program Manager for Microsoft Bing

Fabrice Canel works on the most exciting team at Microsoft: The Bing team. Each day hundreds of billions of new pages appear on the web, and hundreds of billions of previously-existing pages are updated with new content.

Indexing and crawling the web is a large-scale distributed task that requires speed, precision, and comprehensiveness. With over 24 years of experience at Microsoft, this is what he enjoys doing.

Be sure to catch it live on YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook on Friday, Dec 10, at 3 pm ET. I’ll post a recap and links to the video and podcast here after the show.