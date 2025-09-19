SEO For Paws Live Stream Conference: Free Tickets Out Now

The next SEO For Paws will be held on Sept. 25, 2025.

The live stream features a stellar speaker list that includes some of the industry’s best SEO professionals and personalities, including Andrey Lipattsev, David Carrasco, Judith Lewis, and Jamie Indigo.

SEO for Paws, is a live-streamed fundraiser founded by Anton Shulke, an expert at organizing events, to help a charity close to his heart.

Anton has tirelessly continued his support for his favorite charity, which aids the many pets that were left behind in Kyiv after war broke out in Ukraine. The previous event in March managed to generate approx $7,000 for the worthy cause, with all funds going straight to the shelters where it’s needed.

Anton is well-known for his love of cats. Dynia, who traveled across Europe with Anton’s family after escaping Kyiv, is a regular feature on his social media channels.

One Cat Turned Into A Shelter Of 50

Among the many pet shelters that SEO For Paws has helped is an apartment run by Alya, who cares for up to 50 animals.

Alya has always cared for animals, and meeting an old, sick cat she called Fox was the start of becoming an organized shelter.

In 2016, she started with five cats living in her apartment, and today has 50 alongside 15 of her grandmother’s cats.

There’s a lot involved in care for this many animals, including the feeding, cleaning, washing litter boxes, replacing litter, and performing hygiene or medical procedures when needed.

Running a home-based shelter is not easy. Sometimes it’s sad, sometimes it’s exhausting. But Alya says that looking around at all the little whiskered faces, the furry bodies sprawled across the furniture, makes it worth it. Giving them a life of warmth, food, and love is worth every challenge.

To keep supporting individuals like Alya, we need your help. You can donate via Anton’s Buy Me a Coffee.

SEO For Paws – Cat Lovers, Dog Lovers, And SEO

The upcoming “SEO for Paws” livestream aims to continue fundraising efforts. The event, which runs from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET, will offer actionable SEO and digital marketing advice from experts while raising money for the animal shelters.

Headline speakers who have donated their time to support his cause include Andrey Lipattsev, David Carrasco, Olga Zarr, Judith Lewis, James Wirth, Zach Chahalis, Jamie Indigo, and Lee Elliott.

Attendance is free, but participants are encouraged to donate to help the charity.

Event Highlights

Date and Time: September 25, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET.

September 25, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET. Access: Free registration with the option to join live, participate in Q&A sessions, and a recording will be made available on YouTube.

Free registration with the option to join live, participate in Q&A sessions, and a recording will be made available on YouTube. Speakers: The live stream will feature SEO and digital marketing experts, who will share actionable insights.

How To Make A Difference

The “SEO for Paws” live stream is an opportunity to make a meaningful difference while listening to excellent speakers.

All money raised is donated to help cats and dogs in Ukraine.

You can register for the event here.

And you can help support the charity by buying coffee.

Search Engine Journal is proud to be sponsoring the event.

