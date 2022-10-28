SEO Data And New Opportunities [Podcast]

What’s more important to your SEO bottom line? Data or feelings?

Data, of course!

Dmitrii Kustov of Regex SEO joins me on the SEJShow to talk SEO Data, the opportunities for SEO of home services (which exploded post-Covid), and other emerging search trends.

You’ll also get insights around Google updates, tracking, and ROI expectations of SEO, and building localized service-oriented leads.

Start recording data. Start tracking data today. Without it, you can’t make any decisions based on the data you don’t have. –Dmitrii Kustov, 13:57

Instead of Search Engine Optimization, I like Organic Revenue Generation. What is the point of organic search? It’s not just traffic, it’s revenue generation from that channel. A lot of people don’t have that phrase, but that’s what I prefer calling SEO, “Organic Revenue Generation.” –Dmitrii Kustov, 21:48

I’ve always experienced that I don’t see SEO as a standalone service that people buy, and that’s it. It has to be integrated into the overall marketing machine, where lead quality and follow-up come in. Marketing is getting someone further down the funnel to make that sale. –Loren Baker, 16:28

[00:00] – About Dmitri.

[02:10] – Home services Dmitri specializes in.

[03:18] – What does it mean to be data-driven?

[06:12] – What pure ROI means.

[09:27] – Should you concentrate on high-ticket items for onsite optimization?

[17:48] – Dmitri’s viewpoint on ranking only for the front end.

[22:59] – Role of direct search on data.

[27:46] – Questions to ask product teams to start recording data.

[29:55] – Can you leverage national blog post traffic for home services?

[35:07] – Dmitri’s take on Google’s recent content updates.

[40:47] – Dmitri’s thoughts on E.A.T.

Resources mentioned:

Regex SEO – https://www.regexseo.com/

Content is not only text content. Text content nowadays is going away. So if you are an established business, doctor, health practice, or veterinarian, hire an intern videographer or editor and just let them follow you around and make a little YouTube showing whatever or little interviews. It’s much easier for a doctor or any expert to sit in front of the camera for 15 minutes and answer a few questions than sit down and write a 2000 article that’s going to take a day or more. If you have video content, YouTube is your friend. Nowadays, text content is becoming a smaller portion of content marketing. –Dmitrii Kustov, 50:53

If you’re in the marketing industry and SEO game and doing it correctly, meaning that you produce great content, do not use any black hat, gray hat backlink building, or any of that stuff,

none of the updates will affect you. They should even improve your rankings. –Dmitrii Kustov, 37:49

There’s a big difference between trust and knowledge. Someone can be the smartest individual in their space, and someone can be incredibly knowledgeable. Still, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re trustworthy. –Loren Baker, 46:32

Having a strong passion for business and a desire to help others have led Dmitri to start his own company – Regex SEO. He works with companies of all sizes to help them grow their online presence.

As a data-driven Marketing Director, he helps companies increase market share and revenue by optimizing their marketing budgets. Among other high-profile marketing platforms, he’s been featured on Forbes, MOZ, and SEMrush HackerNoon.

