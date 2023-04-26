2023 Forecast: SEO & Content Marketing Trends You Need To Know

Looking for new ways to update your content marketing and SEO strategy?

Is uncovering which marketing channels to prioritize for maximum performance and ROI this year oddly challenging?

If you’re pressured to increase output under decreased budgets, we’ve got you covered.

On April 19, I moderated a webinar with Pat Reinhart and Allie Bhutani of Conductor. Reinhart and Bhutani explored the latest SEO and content marketing trends that are shaping the digital landscape in 2023.

Here’s a summary of the webinar. To access the entire presentation, complete the form.

Trend 1: Search In Closed Environments Is On The Rise

Closed environments are starting to take market share away from Google.

40% of people, especially the younger generation, are starting their searches on Instagram and TikTok.

This is why Google has created more visual search experiences and improved the mobile experience.

Trend 2: Google Updates Are Coming Out Faster

In terms of SEO, there will be more volatility in Google’s algorithm.

Google is now starting to roll out updates on top of one another and in quicker succession.

With closed environments like TikTok and Instagram starting to encroach on Google, expect that Google will constantly be changing more than ever.

Trend 3: Fluctuations In Marketing Strategy

In content marketing, fluctuations in marketing budgets and goals are one of the biggest challenges that marketing and content teams face.

At the end of 2022, Conductor researched how SEO and content marketing performed over the year and how marketers felt about 2023 production.

Here’s what came out:

So, how will you reconcile a decrease in budget with an increase in goals and expectations?

Analyze spending and ROI across channels, collaborate with your team, and invest in organic channels that yield high returns and cater to your audience’s interests.

Additionally, with many brands overwhelming consumers, can smaller local businesses compete with large national brands for top search results and generic search terms?

How Incorporating SEO & Content Marketing Into Overall Marketing Strategies Helps Move The Needle

Most people undervalue the power of SEO.

But, SEO is more than just ranking on search engines.

Here’s how SEO & content marketing work together to help move the needle:

Increase Authority

The right way to approach SEO is to become an authority in your niche.

You want to come in, make a name for your brand, answer a question, and solve a problem.

Then, get experts to back you up so your authority in that space moves up.

Align Teams

When you make SEO a cultural thing within your organization, teams work together in unison – with technology, data, and reporting around it.

Prove ROI

By incorporating SEO into your content strategy, you align teams and minimize efforts, as everyone knows how each piece of content contributes to your overall goals.

Deliver Desired Content

By approaching your strategy from a data-driven perspective, you’ll also be able to come out with topics that resonate most with your audience.

Look at videos, too, since the content is not just written. 3 billion reels are released daily, so you should examine how to sync up your content with video.

AI & Machine Learning In 2023 For Content Marketing

AI is a great productivity tool. It’s useful in SEO, too.

As for content, you’ll see a shift from content writers to content editors who will be tasked with checking facts, and production will increase.

AI will also emphasize authentic thought and voice. Authority pieces will be elevated by blogs and social posts from individuals with unique perspectives and original opinions.

Undoubtedly, AI is here to stay and will continue to help you with writer’s block, social posts, meta descriptions, event session titles, and many other tasks that typically take a long time.

[Slides] 2023 Forecast: SEO & Content Marketing Trends You Need To Know

Here’s the presentation:

