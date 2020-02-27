The Difference Between an SEO Bug & a Feature Request

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s not a bug, it’s a feature request.”

If you work in an enterprise SEO environment, you have probably heard this phrase.

If you haven’t heard the phrase, then there is a good chance you eventually will.

Understanding what the difference is between the two will save you when approaching SEO issues.

Understanding the SEO Bug

Most of what we do as SEO professionals is about finding foundational and technical issues on the site that causes SEO non-compliance.

Errors and warnings in Google Search Console and Bing’s Webmaster Tools are just the beginning.

Reports of non-compliant URLs in crawling/reporting tools like Botify constantly needing to be addressed.

In an agile environment, logging tickets through Jira make it clear and the bug is pretty straightforward.

Simply put, according to Techopedia: